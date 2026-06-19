2027 MotoGP rules and Pirelli tests: Pecco Bagnaia’s disappointment

The Ducati rider wrinkles his nose at the single-bike idea and also at not being able to try the Pirelli tires before the Valencia test.

Francesco Bagnaia is coming off three consecutive podiums but, by his own admission, two were “gifted,” and only the one at Mugello was truly deserved. This weekend MotoGP stops in Brno, on a circuit the three-time world champion likes, even though last year he wasn’t able to make the podium: after taking pole position, he finished seventh in the sprint and fourth in the race.

In 2026 his goal is to achieve better results, also because he has a Ducati in his hands that he likes more than the 2025 version, despite some lingering riding issues related to lack of grip, power delivery, and tire wear. Pecco still can’t ride the Desmosedici GP26 naturally; he has to adapt a lot compared to what he did up to 2024. Together with the team, he’s working to find a setup solution that can help him. We’ll see if there’s progress in the Czech Republic.

Bagnaia and the MotoGP of the future

I don’t agree with any of the new proposals," reports . Starting with smaller bikes is strange. The only positive thing is the removal of the devices: I agree with that, for safety reasons. But having only one bike is strange, because if you crash in qualifying, you have to use the spare bike in the race without even having completed a lap. There will be fewer people in the garage: it’s strange, I don’t understand it, but that’s how it is. It’s strange how they’re approaching MotoGP now. We are taking steps backward compared to what MotoGP is today." In Brno, talk wasn’t only about the race weekend, but also about what will happen from 2027 with the new regulations. The Piedmontese rider explained that he doesn’t like either the displacement drop from 1000cc to 850cc or the idea of using a single bike during MotoGP practice: "" reports Motosan

Reduced displacement, single bike, Pirelli tires: Bagnaia’s view

Using a single prototype in practice will allow for cost cutting, an ever-central issue, but it will force riders to be more careful than ever. Crashing can become a big problem. It’s not official news yet, but it should be announced after Liberty Media and the MotoGP manufacturers finally communicate the contractual agreement for the 2027–2031 five-year period. The negotiation was very long, with moments of tension, but it seems that the parties have finally reached total agreement on every point.

850 test and Pirelli: Pecco’s thoughts

Next Monday in Brno there will be the first test for factory riders with the 850 MotoGP prototypes and Pirelli tires (the new supplier from 2027). Considering that many will change colors in 2027, only those who are not switching brands, the test riders, and a few others (for example, Acosta with KTM and Honda’s Marini–Mir duo) will have the chance to run.

Next year Bagnaia will ride for the factory Aprilia team, so he won’t be able to ride the Ducati 850. On one hand he understands the situation; on the other, he believes it would have been appropriate for everyone to try the Pirelli tires: "I understand the idea of not testing the 850," he commented, "but arriving on December 1 without having tested the Pirelli tires and with only one day of testing is insufficient. You start at 11 and finish at 3, there’s no margin. You don’t know the tires and you can’t ask much of Pirelli. It’s not the best solution. Maybe it would have been better to ride the current MotoGP with Pirelli tires, but that’s impossible. This is more of a Michelin decision".

The fact that they can’t ride the 2026 bikes with 2027 tires seems linked to the desire to avoid Michelin–Pirelli comparisons. Pecco himself hinted that Michelin did not want to allow that type of test. We’ll see if there’s an official stance from the current tire supplier; in any case, the future Aprilia rider’s disappointment is understandable about having to wait for the early December Valencia test to try the 2027 tires.