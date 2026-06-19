MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Jorge Martin sends a message to Aprilia: "Let's not shoot ourselves in the foot"

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 19 June 2026 at 07:47
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP
Rivola publicly put him under fire after the incident in Hungary, but the Spanish rider prefers not to add more fuel to the fire.
It’s been less than two weeks since the strike Jorge Martin made at the start of the MotoGP race at Balaton Park Circuit, and it’s inevitable that it’s being discussed again in Brno. Aprilia hadn’t made either him or Marco Bezzecchi available to the media, to avoid any potentially “awkward” statements, but Massimo Rivola stepped in to speak, highlighting the Spaniard’s responsibility in the incident and that that mistake was not worthy of a world champion. The person involved had the chance to apologize both privately and on social media, but there was some tension within the Noale team, and this race weekend in the Czech Republic will tell us whether it’s all been put to bed or not. Remember that Martinator will have to serve two long lap penalties because of what happened in the last GP.

MotoGP, Martin and the incident at Balaton Park

Jorge Martin and crew chief Daniele Romagnoli in the Aprilia MotoGP garage
MotoGP: Martinator explains the incident in Hungary
In Brno, the two-time world champion once again took the opportunity to apologize to the riders and teams involved in the incident he caused, also emphasizing that he wants to learn from his mistakes and then explaining what exactly happened at Turn 1 at Balaton Park: "I didn’t do anything strange. As soon as I touched the brake,” reports Motosan, I lost the front, so I rolled off a bit. In that first-gear corner, as soon as I slowed, I was going much faster than the others. I tried to brake again and lost the front a bit more, until I completely lost control. I hoped I could recover it, but it was impossible."
Turn 1 was one of the spots where the asphalt had been resurfaced, and practically all the riders said there was little grip. That’s exactly why you had to be extra careful. Clearly, Martin made a mistake, but the incident won’t change his approach for future starts: "I won’t lose my instinct or my hunger for victory. I’ll try to keep overtaking as many riders as possible at the first corner, because it’s in my nature. The day I lose that trait, I’ll stay home."

Aprilia, Jorge on Rivola’s words

The Madrid-born rider also had the chance to comment on what Rivola said in Hungary: "That’s his opinion; everyone has their own. I’m the first one who doesn’t want to crash or involve others. I’m really sorry for the teams. I just want to learn from this mistake. This is racing: sometimes it happens to me, sometimes it happens to other riders. The important thing is to learn, and luckily nothing serious happened."
Jorge Martin drinks coffee in the Aprilia MotoGP garage
MotoGP, Jorge Martin: the “reply” to Massimo Rivola
Martin believes it’s crucial for the Aprilia team to be united, moving past everything that happened at Balaton Park and focusing on the upcoming challenges of the 2026 MotoGP season: "I think it’s time to be more united than ever. If we’re against each other, it’s like shooting ourselves in the foot; it makes no sense. We need to be smart. I will be. I spoke with Marco twice after the race. It was tough in that moment. Today I spoke with Massimo and we’re on the same wavelength. Now everything is moving in the same direction."
The parties have cleared the air and are looking ahead, aware that they must not waste energy, because there’s competition ready to take advantage. Above all, a certain Marc Marquez.

The MotoGP riders’ standings

Martinator arrives in Brno second in the overall standings, 20 points behind Bezzecchi. His race will inevitably be affected by the two long laps, which he’ll already practice on Friday to also help clean that part of the track a bit.
  1. Marco Bezzecchi 180 points
  2. Jorge Martin 160
  3. Fabio Di Giannantonio 138
  4. Pedro Acosta 132
  5. Marc Marquez 108
  6. Ai Ogura 105
  7. Pecco Bagnaia 99
  8. Raul Fernandez 93
  9. Alex Marquez 67
  10. Fermin Aldeguer 64
  11. Luca Marini 57
  12. Enea Bastianini 48
  13. Brad Binder 48
  14. Franco Morbidelli 40
  15. Fabio Quartararo 37
  16. Diogo Moreira 36
  17. Johann Zarco 34
  18. Joan Mir 15
  19. Alex Rins 12
  20. Jack Miller 11
  21. Iker Lecuona 9
  22. Toprak Razgatlioglu 9
  23. Maverick Vinales 6
  24. Augusto Fernandez 4
  25. Cal Crutchlow 0
  26. Jonas Folger 0
  27. Michele Pirro 0

Read also

Maverick Vinales: misled and disappointed by KTM, no to SuperbikeMaverick Vinales: misled and disappointed by KTM, no to Superbike
Honda bets on its development mastermind: who is Mikihiko Kawase, set to lead the MotoGP team from 2027Honda bets on its development mastermind: who is Mikihiko Kawase, set to lead the MotoGP team from 2027
Jorge Martin

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

motogp-ktm-honda-ducati-yamaha-aprilia
MotoGP

Historic MotoGP-MSMA agreement: 2027-2031 deal signed for a new era

19 June 2026
guidotti-motogp-aprilia-brno
MotoGP

Trackhouse Aprilia, Guidotti speaks: immediate decisions on the 2027 line-up and Pirelli tests with the 850cc bike

19 June 2026
zarco-motogp-update
MotoGP

Johann Zarco, a month later, still on standby: 'But I'm doing better with the guitar!

19 June 2026

More news

motogp-ktm-honda-ducati-yamaha-aprilia

Historic MotoGP-MSMA agreement: 2027-2031 deal signed for a new era

MotoGP
guidotti-motogp-aprilia-brno

Trackhouse Aprilia, Guidotti speaks: immediate decisions on the 2027 line-up and Pirelli tests with the 850cc bike

MotoGP
zarco-motogp-update

Johann Zarco, a month later, still on standby: 'But I'm doing better with the guitar!

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Caduta MotoGP Brno

MotoGP Brno, FP1 classification: Marquez starts strong, Quartararo impresses on the Yamaha

MotoGP
Luca Marini

Rider market chaos: Luca Marini breaks the silence

MotoGP

Popular articles

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin's shocking revelation: "I had already signed with Ducati"

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi stuns the paddock: a big gamble in the rider market

MotoGP
guidotti-aprilia-motogp

Revolution underway: Francesco Guidotti will lead Trackhouse Aprilia into the new MotoGP era

MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli's cry: "I'm suffering so much"

MotoGP
Davide Brivio

Marini-Fernandez head-to-head: Brivio to decide the final signing

MotoGP

Loading