Honda bets on its development mastermind: who is Mikihiko Kawase, set to lead the MotoGP team from 2027

Honda has announced its new MotoGP team manager starting in 2027: the choice of a technical figure is telling—here’s why.

Mikihiko Kawase, current HRC technical director, who from next season will become the new team manager, taking over the role that A former rider for various manufacturers who then became a Honda linchpin in multiple roles. Now he will also serve as team manager of the MotoGP squad: it’s, current HRC technical director, who from next season will become the new team manager, taking over the role that Alberto Puig will hold until the end of 2026. An in-house promotion for the new MotoGP era, betting on a well-known name within the Golden Wing, who will have the tough task of steering the new project—one he knows well given his current position—into the revolutionary 2027.

A key figure in technical development

Honda, boasting stellar results throughout its long history in road racing, wants to climb back in MotoGP, and the new era is certainly a major opportunity to seize without hesitation or missteps. Choosing a technical lead is not unusual; in fact, it further demonstrates HRC’s strong commitment to becoming a frontrunner again as soon as possible in the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing. Betting on the technical director speaks volumes.

Mikihiko Kawase, in particular, has held several leadership roles over the course of his racing career. Although he only competed in the lightweight class in Japan from ages 18 to 27, he has a comprehensive perspective, both as a former on-track rider and as a behind-the-scenes cornerstone. He worked for various manufacturers before joining Honda in 2012, and success followed: he played a key role in the 2019 Moto3 title as the Large Project Leader (LPL) of the championship-winning NSF250RW. Shortly thereafter he joined the MotoGP team, becoming a reference point in Honda’s development process, and in 2024 he became the technical director of the premier-class project.

In 2027, a new assignment awaits: Team Manager of the official Honda HRC MotoGP team, with full support and assistance from the current Team Manager and future Honda HRC advisor, Alberto Puig, and his decades-long experience in the World Championship paddock.