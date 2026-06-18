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Revolution underway: Francesco Guidotti will lead Trackhouse Aprilia into the new MotoGP era

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 18 June 2026 at 11:52
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Return to Aprilia: Francesco Guidotti officially announced as the new team manager of the Trackhouse Racing satellite squad for the 2027 MotoGP season.
It’s not a surprise, but rather a confirmation of the rumors that had been circulating for some time. With Davide Brivio’s departure from the Trackhouse Racing team confirmed, Francesco Guidotti’s arrival is now official. Not in the same role: the former was team principal, while the ex-KTM man has been confirmed as the new team manager of the Noale brand’s satellite structure. The MotoGP 2027 revolution is very close: it’s not just the riders changing, but also the leadership, tasked with steering the various teams into the “new era” while giving them fresh momentum.
It’s a kind of return to the past: with Trackhouse, an old relationship with Aprilia is being renewed. The Noale company was in fact the first outfit Guidotti worked for in the MotoGP paddock! After a few years, here he is again with the Veneto brand, with which he won the Superbike world title in 2010. He then worked for other manufacturers, such as the aforementioned KTM, where he remained until 2024. After taking a break from the paddock in 2025 and serving as a Sky Sport pundit, Guidotti returns to take on a new challenge as Team Manager of the only American team on the MotoGP starting grid.
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“Returning to Aprilia is special” 

“It is with great enthusiasm that we officially announce Francesco Guidotti as our new Team Manager in MotoGP,” said Justin Marks, the team’s founder and owner. “Francesco boasts a long and distinguished career in professional motorcycling, but, just as importantly, he fits perfectly with our company’s culture and vision. As we prepare to tackle the next phase of the MotoGP World Championship, having a team led by someone of Francesco’s caliber can only enhance our future opportunities.”
“First of all, I have to thank Justin for his trust,” emphasized Francesco Guidotti, the new Team Manager of the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team. “I’m excited to be back and I couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity than this. Trackhouse is a young and professional team that has already achieved truly important results, and I will do my best to contribute to the growth of the team and the riders. Coming back to work with Aprilia is also special for me: so many great memories and friends. I’m thrilled to join the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team!”

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Aprilia

byDiana Tamantini

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