Franco Morbidelli's cry: "I'm suffering so much"

Franco Morbidelli is experiencing a moment of uncertainty in his MotoGP career. For the Italian-Brazilian rider, this could be his last year in the premier class before moving to Superbike from 2027. There is no official news yet, but the VR46 Academy pupil seems destined to close one professional chapter and open a new one.

Last season in MotoGP?

Franky is contesting his ninth season in MotoGP. He debuted in 2018 with the Honda of the Marc VDS Racing team, where he managed to collect only a single top-10. Then came the switch to Yamaha with the Petronas team and the near miss of the world title in 2020, finishing behind Joan Mir. Tough years followed in which victory remained a mirage, even after moving to Ducati with the satellite teams Pramac first and then VR46. Results continue to be scarce, and the Tavullia squad, which must reckon with sponsors and top-down requests, could sideline him from its Top Class project at the end of this Championship.

Speaking to the official channel MotoGP.com, Franco Morbidelli recalls how motorcycling has been part of his life since childhood. "MotoGP was my dream since I was a kid. My father was a mechanic and I grew up in his workshop; he was a huge motorcycle enthusiast, so I started practicing this sport from a very young age. Now MotoGP is my sport, it's my job, it's basically my life."

The meeting with Valentino Rossi

MotoGP is very popular in Italy. Many legends of this sport are Italian: Giacomo Agostini, Franco Uncini, Valentino Rossi. I met Valentino when I was about 11 years old." He entered the Doctor’s inner circle, moved from Rome to Pesaro to focus on training and improve his potential. "After living there for a while, I started training with Vale at his Ranch. It was a real blessing for me; the Academy was born in 2013. He began helping me and other young riders who, in his opinion, deserved support." From a very young age he has been under the aegis of Valentino Rossi ; Franco is one of the first pupils to be part of his Academy. "." He entered the Doctor’s inner circle, moved from Rome to Pesaro to focus on training and improve his potential. "."

Title within reach and tough times

Morbidelli’s first MotoGP victory, at the 2020 San Marino GP in Misano, stands out as one of the most moving days of his life. An emotion hard to put into words. "The feeling of winning is, without a doubt, overwhelming when you cross the finish line. It’s hard to explain, but I can assure you it’s such a powerful feeling that it’s difficult to relive it in everyday life."

But an athlete’s life is also made up of difficult moments and pain, especially when results don’t come. "It’s a period in which I suffer a lot because of the feeling on the bike, the performance, and many other things. Since this sport means so much to me, I suffer. I really suffer." The psychological impact in turn affects performance on track. "When you’re struggling and things don’t go as expected, you have doubts. You have doubts about many things, especially about yourself."

The recent podium achieved in the MotoGP Sprint at Jerez is not enough to change his fate. Yet it’s a glimmer of hope... "I want to dedicate this result to those who are suffering, to those who think they have no chance, to those who believe they are worse than others. My thoughts go to them." Finally, a reflection on the importance of appreciating every moment in life: "We must be grateful because everyone has someone to be grateful to. This helps to get through the tough times. Good moments are good," concluded Franco Morbidelli, "and it’s important to remember to enjoy them when they come."