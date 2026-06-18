Bastianini opens up: what you may not know about the KTM Tech3 rider

Enea Bastianini talks about his relationship with motorcycles, his arrival at KTM, and his psychological rebirth.

According to market rumors (perhaps to be made official after the GP in Brno ), Enea Bastianini is about to leave KTM and Tech3 Racing to embrace the Aprilia project with Trackhouse colors. First, however, he must conclude his stint with the Austrian brand, which overall has been rather short on satisfaction. The 2020 Moto2 world champion admits he hasn’t had an easy time, but he has worked on it and now has a new philosophy that is helping him face every moment in the best possible way.

Enea Bastianini and motorcycles

"Motorcycles aren’t just pieces of metal; they have a soul and something to tell." Enea Bastianini begins like this on motogp.com in a special dedicated to him, in which he opens up. Starting precisely with his relationship with bikes. "When I’m alone with my bike, I talk to her a lot, I try to send positive energy and she sends it back to me. The fact is that when you feel good with the bike, you enter a loop that’s almost like a dance; nothing feels difficult."

Two wheels, a passion that some riders jokingly call “a sickness,” poking fun at themselves for being unable to stay away. Without using that word, Bastianini feels the same way: "Every time I get on a MotoGP bike I feel an incredible sensation. In the ‘normal’ world you can’t find that kind of adrenaline. It’s an emotion I won’t feel for anything else, so I try to enjoy every second."

"I had let myself go a bit"

As for everyone, the job always has its ups and downs, the best moments (we reminded you of the 2020 Moto2 title) and the hardest ones, which also bring many doubts. "I think arriving at KTM last year was a tough moment; I didn’t get the results I expected," Enea Bastianini pointed out. "At that time you have to take maximum care of your psychological side, because it’s easy to get down and lose yourself." He admits, however, that "I had let myself go a bit; I didn’t have the same drive anymore. I tried working with some people to get back in shape psychologically too. Then I found myself again."

As mentioned, the balance with KTM remains rather lean: in a year and a half he has scored two Sprint podiums and one GP podium, offset by many issues adapting to the RC16. The “Beast,” however, sees the bright side. "We’re far from where I want to be, but in MotoGP you have the strongest riders in the world, so of course it gets complicated. But inside I know I’ve already beaten them; if I did it once, I can keep doing it," he concluded.