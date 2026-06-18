The agreement between MSMA, IRTA and the MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group is a done deal, therefore the new era of the top class under the Liberty Media umbrella can begin.

However, without the spotlight: in fact, in the dark. Or rather, behind closed doors. The commercial agreement coincides with the first public outing of the 850cc MotoGP bikes with Pirelli tires and a few full-time riders in the saddle, but this will only be discussed based on hallway chatter, unofficial and unconfirmed.

THE CLASH BETWEEN MARKETING AND SPORT

MSEG, formerly Dorna Sports, would have liked to celebrate the agreement with a customary photo op showcasing the 850cc bikes. Presumably they will proceed differently, also because the first collective tests with the new bikes and Pirelli tires will not be public. On Monday, the media won’t be allowed trackside, nor will lap times, impressions, or anything else be released. For confidentiality reasons related to the current agreements (no kind of comparison between Michelin and Pirelli can or should be shown: from their point of view, rightly so), even if it clashes a bit with the desire to generate attention and spark fans’ curiosity.

THE MOST AWAITED TESTS BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

“In the end that’s how it went, but you didn’t hear it from me.” Ranging from some credible leaks to rumors worthy of “Zoff scores a header from a corner kick” (quote). Like it or not, the first collective (but not public) outing of the 850cc Ducati and Aprilia with Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi respectively, generates hype. It will all play out as it used to: in the end, lap references and impressions will become known “unofficially,” along the lines ofRanging from some credible leaks to rumors worthy of(quote).

IN 2002 AGAINST SUPERBIKE

In the end, secrets have short legs. A quarter century later it came out that the first prototype of the Honda RC211V cheerfully took to the track between Suzuka and SUGO back in 2000—so imagine now. Speaking of those days: in 2002 the pre-season IRTA Tests in Barcelona were broadcast live on TV with black bikes, nothing at stake (the BMW for the fastest came later), but with a twofold intent. On the one hand, to present the new era of the premier class; on the other, to disrupt the Superbike World Championship, which the same weekend was busy in Valencia for the opening round of the 2002 season...