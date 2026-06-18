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Marini-Fernandez head-to-head: Brivio to decide the final signing

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 18 June 2026 at 07:38
Davide Brivio
The MotoGP paddock is buzzing over the final market move. With an agreement reached between the MSMA and Liberty Media, offering more favorable conditions for the teams, a flurry of official announcements is being prepared in an unprecedented format. Only one seat remains available at Trackhouse, with Davide Brivio having a say before his move to Honda.

Noale pushes for Marini

Aprilia’s dream is to field an all-Italian rider lineup for next MotoGP season. Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi will wear the factory team’s colors, while Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini are being considered for the satellite squad. Valentino Rossi’s brother is still on the fence, as the Sprint win at Mugello has boosted the Spaniard’s stock. With Ducati lacking Italian riders in the factory team, and only Nicolò Bulega (?) at VR46, those in Noale are taking the opposite approach and want to prioritize the tricolore route.
Massimo Rivola is reportedly pressuring Trackhouse to sign Bastianini and Marini. But Raul Fernandez is regarded as a safe bet, and they would be ready for a potential behind-the-scenes tug-of-war. The Veneto brand sees Luca Marini as the ideal candidate to get on the RS-GP, but Davide Brivio doesn’t seem convinced yet. Time is running out and there’s little left to decide. So far, only Bezzecchi has confirmed his participation in the tests of the new 850cc Aprilia, a sign that the bike’s development will pass through his hands, at least in the initial phase.
Raul Fernandez

The Raul Fernandez dilemma

Guenther Steiner, now at the helm of the Tech3 team, wants Raul Fernandez back despite a previous fallout that led to their split. KTM’s top brass, still resentful over that break, remain cautious, but Steiner could offer Fernandez a second chance if circumstances allow. The team manager of the American squad, Davide Brivio, finds himself in the unusual position of advising Trackhouse on its future rider lineup despite not being part of the project next season. Although his destination has not yet been announced, Brivio is expected to take on a senior role at HRC.
Negotiations are in the hands of Justin Marks, but the Italian technician’s opinion could tip the scales. "He asks me for my opinion and I give him my ideas, my opinions. And then the decision is up to him," Brivio explained. Among the possible candidates is Manu Gonzalez, but now it’s time to make the final decision, and for the Moto2 rider the timing doesn’t seem right just yet.

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Luca Marini

byLuigi Ciamburro

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