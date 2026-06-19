Ducati MXGP crisis: Bonacorsi out for three GPs and results failing to materialize—has the project already foundered?

Andrea Bonacorsi will be sidelined for the next three GPs. Another blow in an already complicated Motocross season for Ducati...

After the news from the Red Bull Ducati MXGP team, here comes an official statement from the brand itself. Andrea Bonarcorsi, who was involved in a nasty crash during Saturday’s qualifying in Kegums, will be out for three GPs and will not be replaced. For now, everything will depend on the recovery process of the rider from Bergamo, although there’s confidence he could be back on the bike in a few weeks, then prepare for the British event in the second half of July.

Ducati in crisis in motocross

Yet another setback that Ducati’s motocross program really didn’t need. After a promising debut in 2025, they’re already enduring a nightmare season. We had drawn a parallel with the struggles in the World Championship, but while things are improving in MotoGP, the same can’t be said for off-road—unfortunately, the results speak for themselves. There have also been various issues: their only MX2 spearhead, Ferruccio Zanchi, started the year late due to injury, while in the premier class Bonacorsi had already been sidelined by the aftermath of an accident, and more recently we reported the departure of Jeremy Seewer , who struggled badly with the Desmo450 MX. Now only Calvin Vlaanderen remains to carry the flag for a brand that is really having a hard time on knobby tires...

The Ducati Media note

After being involved in an accident during the qualifying race of the Latvian Grand Prix on June 6, Andrea Bonacorsi underwent successful surgery in the following days at the Riga hospital. Having returned to Italy a few days ago, the rider from Bergamo will need a few weeks before getting back on the bike, and will therefore be forced to miss the next three rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship: the Italian, Portuguese, and South African Grands Prix. If healing proceeds as expected, Bonacorsi will be able to resume training in a few weeks, with the goal of returning to racing at Foxhills for the British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 18–19. The Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team does not plan to replace Bonacorsi as they await his return.