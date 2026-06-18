Jorge Martin's shocking revelation: "I had already signed with Ducati"

While waiting for the Brno GP, Jorge Martin spent a few days relaxing before getting back on his Aprilia RS-GP. The 2024 MotoGP champion, who was involved in a bad crash at Balaton Park, was in the company of Aleix Espargaro and Fermin Aldeguer at the well-known tourist resort of Lloret de Mar, near Barcelona. In recent days he also gave a lengthy interview in which he revealed a behind-the-scenes story from his time at Ducati.

The Martin-Ducati push and pull

In a very candid conversation on the Gypsy Tales podcast, the Madrid rider retraced the key moments of his career, revealing details that had not been disclosed until now. Despite winning the MotoGP title with the then Ducati Pramac team (now Yamaha’s satellite outfit), “Martinator” did not find a place in the factory team for 2025. At Borgo Panigale they already had Marc Marquez in mind, with Pecco Bagnaia under contract until the end of 2026.

A decision that Jorge Martin has never accepted. "I always wanted to prove to Ducati that I was the right person, and I still think so. But, as I said that year, if Ducati doesn’t want me, I’ll put my talent at someone else’s disposal." Last summer he found himself at a crossroads. In fact, the opportunity to wear factory colors had already presented itself before, even to the point of signing an agreement that ultimately didn’t materialize.

The pre-contract with Ducati

I had already signed my contract for 2023 with the factory bike. At a certain point they told me: ‘Okay, you’re not going there. We don’t want you. We want another rider.’ I had already signed—I don’t think anyone knew. Then we signed a different contract. Fine. Okay. I accepted the situation because I was also happy at Pramac with a factory bike." A year later, the uncertainty resurfaced while he was in the running for the MotoGP title. He eventually finished second in the final standings, behind In the last races I came very close to winning and they wanted me in the factory team again, but they already had another rider under contract," added number 89. The former Ducati rider recounts: "." A year later, the uncertainty resurfaced while he was in the running for the MotoGP title. He eventually finished second in the final standings, behind Pecco Bagnaia . "," added number 89.

Room for Marc Marquez

With Marc Marquez at Gresini Racing and only waiting for the leap to the factory team, Jorge Martin’s chances dropped to zero. "Contracts mean nothing to the big manufacturers. They’re just playing with riders, no doubt about it... Marquez was the only rider who could have kept me from joining the factory team. When I think about it, Carlos Sainz also comes to mind when he lost his seat to Hamilton. After all, he’s a seven-time world champion. There was nothing I could do. So it was kind of the same thing."

But not being confirmed at Lenovo Ducati gave “Martinator” an extra boost in his quest for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship. Knowing that his future lay in the Aprilia world gave him an extra dose of motivation to tackle the rest of the year with a free mindset. "And thanks to that, I won the championship," clinching the showdown with Bagnaia at the final Grand Prix.