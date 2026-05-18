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Five riders penalized, Bagnaia moves onto the podium in Barcelona: the race finishing order changes

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Monday, 18 May 2026 at 07:16
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Barcellona
The Honda rider loses the podium, the Ducati colleague benefits: here’s what happened at the end of the 2026 Catalan GP.
This MotoGP Sunday in Barcelona had a bit of everything. The crashes are what stuck out the most, given the injuries to Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco, but there was plenty of on-track action and some post-race developments too. No fewer than six riders were under investigation for tire pressure, and five of them were penalized by 16 seconds: Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Jack Miller, Toprak Razgatlioglu, and Raul Fernandez.

MotoGP Catalunya: Joan Mir penalized, Honda loses the podium

The one left to rue it is the Honda HRC rider, as he had crossed the line in second and must drop to 13th place. The penalty handed to Mir mainly benefits Fermin Aldeguer (from third to second) and also another rider who was in turn under investigation for the same reason but not sanctioned, namely Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati man takes the third step of the podium. Marco Bezzecchi, the championship leader, can also be pleased, moving from fifth to fourth and adding more points between himself and Jorge Martin.
Rins had finished 11th and must drop to 14th place, while Miller, Razgatlioglu, and Fernandez each move back one position from where they finished the race. Augusto Fernandez, who had come in last, finds himself 16th with 4 points. But he was in Barcelona as a wild card, to gather useful data for Yamaha also ahead of Monday’s test. There will be a few new items to try in order to improve the M1.
MOTOGP CATALUNYA: UPDATED RACE FINISH ORDER AFTER PENALTIES
Race finish classification MotoGP Barcelona, Catalunya

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Pecco Bagnaia

byMatteo Bellan

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