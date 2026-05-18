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Relief after the scare: Alex Marquez reassures everyone after the crash in Catalonia

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 18 May 2026 at 07:18
marquez-update-injury-motogp
Alex Marquez appears in a photo after the serious crash at Montmeló. The situation and the next steps.
After the fear, the relief—and a first image. In fact, a photo of the Gresini Racing rider has appeared on Alex Marquez’s social profile to reassure everyone, along with a brief caption. "Everything under control!! I have to go through the operating room tonight, but I couldn’t be in better hands. Thank you so much to everyone for worrying and for the messages of affection I’m receiving." Another wonderful piece of news after the serious accident during the MotoGP race in Catalunya that made everyone tremble. The collision with Acosta’s KTM, slowed by a technical problem, triggered a terrifying pile-up, but fortunately it will remain just a bad memory once the Spanish rider has recovered from the marginal fracture of the C7 vertebra, which will be monitored, and from the collarbone fracture, which will be fixed today with surgery.

It turned out well

A race that sparked quite a bit of controversy; several riders did not appreciate the restart after the two nasty crashes that occurred at Montmeló. The first incident was the one involving Alex Marquez, fighting for the win alongside Pedro Acosta, who was ahead of him. Suddenly, the unexpected: there’s a problem with the KTM RC16, but the Spaniard doesn’t even have time to raise his hand to warn, as he would do moments later. The MotoGP runner-up is very close and can’t avoid him: there’s contact, Ducati #73 is now out of control and swerves at high speed to the right, then ends up on the grass, where the terrible pile-up begins. Marquez remains on the ground, the D16 disintegrates and many parts end up on the track, one even hitting the unlucky Di Giannantonio nearby (without serious consequences). Red flag and immediate assistance, the ambulance takes him to the hospital, and finally, after hours of waiting, comforting news begins to arrive—indeed, it went very well considering what happened... We can smile; it turned out well.

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Alex Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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