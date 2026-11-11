Goodbye World Superbike, Hello BSB Return: Tarran Mackenzie Joins BMW for a Comeback

The Scottish rider leaves WorldSBK after spells with Honda and Ducati: a M 1000 RR awaits him in the British championship.

Rory Skinner, who finished seventh on the Cheshire Mouldings team’s Yamaha R1 and previously rode a BMW in 2024. Tarran Mackenzie is heading back to BSB. His move to the Scars Racing team was officially announced today. The team, which won the Supersport title in 2026, will make its Superbike debut in 2027. The Scottish rider will race a BMW M 1000 RR alongside fellow Scot, who finished seventh on the Cheshire Mouldings team’s Yamaha R1 and previously rode a BMW in 2024.

Mackenzie raring to go after his WorldSBK years

Mackenzie was British Superbike champion in 2021, riding the R1 for the McAMS Yamaha team. After another somewhat difficult year in BSB due to physical problems, he decided to join Honda’s World Supersport project. His 2023 season on the Petronas MIE team’s CBR600RR was extremely challenging, with his wet-weather victory at Most the only real highlight. He then made the step up to Superbike with the team in 2024. The CBR1000RR-R brought plenty of difficulties in the production-based championship’s premier class too, leading to an early split from the team midway through the 2025 season. Then came the unexpected opportunity with the MGM team, which handed him the Ducati Panigale V4 R vacated by Scott Redding.

Tarran Mackenzie is eager to bounce back: he has already won in British Superbike

His results improved considerably on the Bologna-built bike, and he was retained for 2026, helped in part by the arrival of title sponsor Optical Express. His season had been going well overall, but then at Donington Park he suffered a nasty crash that left him with fractures and prevented him from getting back on the bike. Having to bring his WorldSBK campaign to an early end because of injury was a cruel blow. He tried to put the disappointment behind him by focusing on his recovery and finding a good opportunity to relaunch his career in 2027.

He has decided to join Scars Racing and will aim to take his BMW M 1000 RR as far up the field as possible: "Having the manufacturer’s official support is a big advantage - said the son of a famous racer - and with the new regulations, we should have a really positive season. I’ve worked hard since getting injured, and now I’m ready to race. We’ve planned a good testing programme with the team, and I can’t wait to get out on the BMW and see where we stand. I’m really excited to return to BSB in 2027. It’s a championship I grew up in and where I’ve enjoyed a lot of success in the past".

Mackenzie is confident he can succeed with his new team. Naturally, he’ll need some time to adapt to the bike and all the other changes, but if he’s physically fit, he can certainly be a leading contender in BSB.