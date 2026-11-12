Scooters Challenge Motorcycles: Italy’s Two-Speed Market—What EICMA 2026 Told Us

EICMA 2026 in Milan reveals a two-wheeler market moving at different speeds. AICMOTO, the Italian Association of Motorcycle Dealers, shares its view.

Scooters +10.80%, motorcycles −1.27%: behind the overall growth, markets are moving at different speeds. From the dealers’ perspective, EICMA 2026 offers a mixed picture. For AICMOTO, it is important to assess not only how many vehicles are registered, but also what kind of market is actually taking shape. What is clear, however, is that scooters have now become direct “competitors” to motorcycles in terms of quality, services and prices alike.

In October, the Italian powered two-wheeler market recorded 27,040 registrations (+6.61%): scooters were up 10.80%, while motorcycles fell by 1.27%. In the first ten months of 2026, total registrations reached 351,963 units (+10.53%), with a clear gap between scooters (+14.76%) and motorcycles (+4.29%).

Scooters move beyond urban mobility

“Scooters are growing at double-digit rates, while motorcycles are seeing much more modest growth,” noted Pier Francesco Caliari, AICMOTO’s General Manager. “But it would be a mistake to attribute this trend solely to urban mobility: both vehicles and the way people use them are changing. Vehicles for everyday travel now coexist with higher-displacement models, including adventure-style options designed for touring and tackling routes outside urban areas. Some models increasingly have technical and handling characteristics similar to those of motorcycles. For some customers, the scooter is becoming a genuine alternative to the traditional motorcycle.”

The transformation in mobility can also be seen in other segments: in October, quadricycles recorded 1,905 registrations (+34.63%), a figure separate from the two-wheeler total. The growth of different types of vehicles points to increasingly diverse needs.

What EICMA reveals: more choice and global competition

The show highlights an expanding range of small- and medium-displacement vehicles and crossover and adventure models, alongside intensifying international competition. Emerging manufacturers are raising the bar in design, components and equipment, while established brands are responding with new solutions and a growing focus on ease of use. Brand reputation remains important, but on its own it is no longer enough to guide a purchase.

“At EICMA, we saw a wide variety of offerings,” Caliari added. “But more models and more brands do not necessarily mean more motorcyclists. In a motorcycle market experiencing little growth, manufacturers are also competing to capture existing market share. Dealerships need to be able to distinguish new products capable of generating lasting demand from those that risk simply making their product range more complex.”

“Safety is not an accessory”

Alongside new products, safety is also coming to the fore: increasingly advanced electronic rider-assistance systems and personal protective equipment, including next-generation wearable airbags. For dealers, being able to explain these technologies and help customers make informed choices is also becoming part of the service they provide.

“Safety should not be considered a secondary accessory,” said Attilio Pogliani, President of AICMOTO. “Innovations are valuable when they are understandable, usable and genuinely accessible to motorcyclists. Here, too, dealers can make a difference by offering advice that goes beyond helping customers choose a vehicle.”