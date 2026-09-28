SBK, Lecuona conquers Cremona with Morbidelli watching: 2027 already in the air

A perfect weekend for the Spanish rider, who claimed his first treble in SBK: watching him was also his future teammate.

At the Cremona Circuit, Iker Lecuona did what he needed to do to postpone Nicolò Bulega’s celebration for as long as possible, although he still clinched the 2026 Superbike world title at the end of a weekend dominated by the Spaniard. Pole position and three wins for the number 7 of the Aruba.it Ducati team, taking his first career hat-trick. From Friday’s free practice it was clear he would be very strong in the races; he had something extra over Bulega and proved it when it was time to get serious.

Superbike Cremona: Lecuona untouchable, kudos to Bulega

The former Honda rider is particularly satisfied at the end of the SBK round at the Cremona Circuit, confirming he made a major step forward with the Ducati Panigale V4 R: "What we found on the bike on Friday was incredible, because it allowed me to make a big step in my riding. Honestly, I didn’t expect to make such a difference compared to Nicolò, even though I know he was focused on sealing the championship. I had a lot of fun and I thank the team. I told them not to touch the bike; at Estoril I want to use the same one."

Lecuona hopes to confirm the same level shown in Italy at the last Superbike 2026 rounds in Estoril and Jerez, while being aware that Bulega should be more threatening: "My approach will be the same, although now I have more confidence because we found something on the bike and we know what I need during the weekend. Nicolò will have less pressure at Estoril and will go back to pushing the limit. He’s been perfect this year and I’m happy for him; he deserves the title."

Morbidelli also present in Lombardy

Franco Morbidelli was also seen today at the Cremona Circuit, confirming that he will race in WorldSBK in 2027. His signing with the Aruba.it Ducati team is not yet official, but it has long been known that he will replace Bulega and become Lecuona’s new teammate. An announcement is likely in the coming days, before MotoGP heads to Motegi for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Today Morbidelli races for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team, the very one Bulega will join in 2027. The Roman rider’s results have not been exciting this season, and his departure from MotoGP cannot be a surprise. He will try to do his best in the final part of the 2026 championship before focusing on his new adventure in the Superbike World Championship. Lecuona awaits him to battle aboard the Aruba.it Ducati team’s Panigale V4 R.