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Forward makes history at Silverstone: there's a new constructor on the Moto2 podium

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 10 August 2026 at 11:00
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A dream Silverstone: Forward makes Moto2 history with its first podium thanks to Alex Escrig. A springboard toward new challenges and ambitions.
Since yesterday, there’s another podium-worthy constructor in Moto2. Forward is now in the history books: the outfit that only entered the World Championship in 2023 (the third constructor in the category after KALEX and Boscoscuro) claimed the first podium of its very young history at Silverstone thanks to Alex Escrig, who joined the Italian-Swiss team KLINT Racing of Giovanni and Martina Cuzari right at the launch of the new project. The Grand Prix just concluded in the United Kingdom, which marked the start of the second half of the 2026 season, has become a milestone in Forward’s history.
-> A look behind the scenes of the project

Forward’s first Moto2 podium: not a finish line, but a fresh start 

"A result of enormous value for an organization that in recent years chose to take on one of the most ambitious challenges in the paddock: to design, develop, and race its own bike, competing head-to-head with some of the world’s most important manufacturers." The team’s post-GP note clearly reflects the satisfaction for this first result, also evident in the live images first from the box and then from the crew rushing to parc fermé to celebrate with their rider. You don’t write history every day and, in a category once rich in constructors but now dominated by KALEX with Boscoscuro trying to keep them on their toes, it’s good news to have another chassis maker arriving at the sharp end.
The mistakes of some rivals (such as Arbolino’s crash or Gonzalez’s unbelievable premature celebration) should not detract from the achievement: Alex Escrig set his pace, climbed back up, erased the gap to the leaders in the final laps, and sealed his first Moto2 podium right on the last lap. "It is the recognition of the work carried out over the years by technicians, engineers, mechanics, riders, and all the people who continued to believe in the possibility of competing at the highest level with a motorcycle entirely developed by the constructor", as emphasized by the team in its official statement. Now there will be two days of private testing to keep working before Aragon at the end of the month, with a single objective: "That the Silverstone podium should not represent a finish line, but the beginning of new satisfactions and a new chapter in the history of the Forward project."
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byDiana Tamantini

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