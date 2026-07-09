Shock twist: Johann Zarco penalized for the Catalunya crash! The FIM statement

Johann Zarco penalized for the pile-up at Turn 1 in Montmeló: the explanation from the FIM Stewards Panel.

It may seem unbelievable, yet here is a penalty for Johann Zarco, deemed responsible for the terrible crash in the last GP in Catalunya, which involved Marini and Bagnaia, and also led to an injury to the LCR Honda rider’s leg, which got trapped in Ducati #63. A penalty issued because the incident occurred right at the start of the GP: since it’s the first infraction of this kind, it’s a double Long Lap to be served at the first event he takes part in once he has recovered from the injury ( here’s the latest update ). Here is the document explaining this penalty for Zarco, which is quite striking given what happened and considering that the experienced French rider came off worst...

Johann Zarco: recovery ongoing, return date still unknown

No surgery is needed, as recently confirmed after the latest medical check, but the type of injuries Zarco sustained require even more time than a “simple” bone fracture. The terrifying impact at Turn 1 during the restart of the GP in Catalunya resulted in torn anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments in the left knee, a medial meniscus injury, and a small fibula fracture near the ankle. Once back in France, the LCR Honda rider underwent all the necessary examinations to get a clearer picture and, of course, to monitor the progression of the injury.

Time has passed and more will be needed; clearly, there is still no even tentative date for the experienced Frenchman’s return to MotoGP. In the last Grands Prix he has been replaced by Cal Crutchlow, who will also be in action starting tomorrow at the Sachsenring for the German GP, which closes the first part of the 2026 MotoGP season. Zarco’s situation is still evolving: progress is being made day by day, pending further official updates.