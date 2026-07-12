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Marco Bezzecchi, operation successful—when will he return? The Aprilia update

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 12 July 2026 at 13:24
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Marco Bezzecchi underwent surgery on his left shoulder, fractured in Germany. The latest Aprilia MotoGP update.
The operation was perfectly successful, and we’ll have to wait a few days to get an initial idea of recovery times, although the hope is that everything will be fine after the break. This, at least, is Aprilia’s great hope, which has provided a new update on its injured rider at the Sachsenring: "Marco Bezzecchi underwent successful surgery by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini at the Sassuolo University Hospital; the fracture of the left collarbone was reduced and stabilized. Although it is still early to define recovery times, we hope to have Marco Bezzecchi fit for the next Grand Prix at Silverstone, scheduled for early August. The prognosis will be clarified in the coming days, based on the evolution of the clinical picture."

Aprilia and MotoGP hopes with Marco Bezzecchi

The first thought, clearly, is to have him back in perfect shape, but that’s not the only one. The rider from Romagna has endured a few nightmare GPs after the great story written at Mugello, a turnaround that surprised everyone. From MotoGP leader, Bezzecchi became the chaser, with several zeros on the board in Saturday’s Sprints and, above all, a big pile of points lost in Sunday’s long races. At Aprilia, albeit diplomatically, they’ve been clear: Marco Bezzecchi needs to switch off, to get back on his feet above all mentally, to find himself again. The summer break will be crucial: the climb to the MotoGP crown is now more difficult, but not impossible with half a championship still to go. However, this will depend solely on the rider: Aprilia has issued many statements of support and confidence in its current linchpin and reference point also for the revolution that will take place in the 2027 World Championship. Bezzecchi has confirmed he has no intention of giving up in any way, maintaining his fighting spirit. See you at the end of the summer break; there’s a kind of “new story” waiting to be written.
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Marco Bezzecchi

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