Supersport: Booth-Amos makes the Triumph roar—Donington is their home turf

Tom Booth-Amos is one of those riders who’ve been through a lot, but at the first opportunity they show you what they’re made of. At Donington he also won the Supersport race, making the three-cylinder Triumph sing like a violin.

In this all-British triumph there’s also a streak of Italy because Marco Agostini , an experienced technician from Empoli, has for several years been one of the pillars of Triumph’s factory team in the feeder series.

A formidable race

Beyond Tom Booth-Amos’s undisputed superiority over the East Midlands weekend, the current managers of the alternative World Championship should find a way to apply the same BoP (Balance of Performance) recipe to Superbike as well, because in the feeder series it’s starting to work brilliantly. This season Supersport has always entertained us, but this Race 2 was even more explosive. Up to nine riders in contention for the win and many bikes starring: Triumph, of course, but also Yamaha, Ducati, ZXMoto and Kawasaki. A balance that translates into overtakes, twists, adrenaline: the winning blend of motorsport.

Tom the specialist

Several of them up front were stirring the waters, but just past halfway Booth-Amos made his move and, exploiting his superiority in the fast sections like a true racer, began to edge ahead. Can Oncu and Albert Arenas, Yamaha’s spearheads, tried to turn the tables, but despite a few too many fairing rubs, Tom ultimately won with arm aloft. We can’t talk about the championship reopening, because there are only four rounds left and Arenas never misses a beat. But for now Triumph celebrates the triumph it wanted most.

Arenas is a rock

He had never raced at Donington, but the Spaniard brought home two second places worth their weight in gold. The Triumph was out of reach this time, so they were like two half-wins. In this Race 2 he managed to fend off a rampant Jaume Masia, the only one able to extract something good from the Ducati V2, which is a bit too strangled by the BoP. Arenas now has an 82-point lead over Valentin Debise who, with the ZXMoto, got bogged down in the pack and finished only tenth. Jaume Masia is at -96, almost two rounds down with four remaining. Albert Arenas, a former Moto3 world champion, can head off on vacation very relaxed.