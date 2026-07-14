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Bezzecchi Back Home After Surgery, Aprilia Optimistic: The MotoGP Rider’s Status

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 14 July 2026 at 07:46
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Aprilia Racing has provided a new update on Marco Bezzecchi’s condition following his shoulder surgery.
"Marco Bezzecchi is back home and will soon begin physical rehabilitation." This is the message from Aprilia’s latest update on their rider after the injury he suffered at the Sachsenring. To recap: a complete and displaced fracture of the left collarbone led to his immediate return to Italy for surgery. Everything went well; Marco Bezzecchi will continue his recovery at home and now has the entire summer break to get back in shape—not just physically. Aprilia needs him for the fight at the top in MotoGP 2026 and has already expressed hope of having him fit for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, scheduled for early August right after the summer break. In the meantime, the Aprilia rider was supposed to attend the event "Moto d'Italia - Culture Beyond the Track" together with Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani: Bezzecchi will still be connected via video call; for those who want to follow, here is the link.

Bezzecchi and Aprilia, hunting for redemption after the setback

At Mugello, the then championship leader already had a solid advantage; within two months the situation changed dramatically: Jorge Martin moved to the top of the MotoGP standings, Ai Ogura and Marc Marquez are close behind, while Marco Bezzecchi has dropped to fourth place. Not too far from his teammate, but the cushion he had has literally evaporated in just a few GPs. The Brno incident with the subsequent disqualification, the zeros between Sprint and GP, the heavy crashes: key variables that, along with the step forward made by some rivals, have completely reshaped the picture in MotoGP’s premier class. Now, as mentioned, it’s time for the summer break, with a focus on physical recovery and mental reset to regain the confidence needed to be a protagonist. The second half of the championship will be a new chapter.

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Marco Bezzecchi

byDiana Tamantini

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