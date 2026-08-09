MotoGP Focus: Why Aprilia Wins Easily at Silverstone

The Silverstone track, with its numerous fast corners, perfectly suits the characteristics of the Aprilia RS-GP. All the odds favored the Noale factory and the MotoGP Sprint confirmed it, with Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, and Marco Bezzecchi on the podium. The Spaniard triumphed despite not being in top condition...

Aprilia rules at Silverstone

From Friday practice it was clear that the RS-GP had the potential to win. Last year’s lap record was 1'57"233; Marco Bezzecchi beat it by almost a second with a 1'56"280. Aprilia dominated, especially in the first and third sectors, characterized by a smooth combination of corners. Among the Ducati riders, only Fabio Di Giannantonio managed to keep pace with Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez in the first sector. At that point Marc Marquez lost two tenths of a second. In the second sector things were more balanced, with Alex Marquez and Di Giannantonio lapping on par with Bezzecchi.

The third sector, with the run into Maggotts and Becketts, belongs to Aprilia. All four Aprilias set the fastest sector times. In the fourth sector the Aprilias still made the difference, even though the Ducati riders were closer, because the Vale chicane and Club corner require hard braking and strong acceleration. Interestingly, all four Aprilia riders reached higher top speeds than those on the Desmosedici. In other words, the Aprilias are faster through flowing corners, while the Reds excel in stop-and-go sections.

'Martinator' in command

By the fourth lap I already had issues with the rear tire, but the rest of the field was doing even worse," he told DAZN. The full-length MotoGP race at Silverstone is coming up shortly. Jorge Martin will try to further lock down his lead in the standings , but internal competition will be fierce. For the Madrid-born rider, this is his third Sprint win of the 2026 season and the nineteenth of his career. This triumph was almost unexpected... "," he told DAZN.

Credit also goes to the work done by the Noale engineers, allowing him to improve his front-end feel. "I don’t know how they didn’t catch me," continued 'Martinator'. "I don’t understand it. There have been races where I felt much better and didn’t even make the podium. Today, when I felt terrible and all the temperature alarms were going off, I managed it well... I feel a bit more like a leader, but the key is to maintain this level until the end."