Marc Marquez in Qatar: Another Dig at Aprilia's Rivals

Marc Marquez has his first opportunity to wrap up the MotoGP championship this weekend. But there’s one thing he would like to change: the venue. He has planned his trip to Qatar so that he spends as little time as possible on Arab soil. And he doesn’t miss the chance to take another dig at his Aprilia rivals.

World title celebrations in Qatar?

The reigning Ducati champion arrives at the Qatar GP with his first mathematical chance to clinch the ’26 MotoGP title. After clawing back a 102-point deficit to his Aprilia rivals, Marc Marquez comes to Lusail intending to stick with the same strategy that has turned the championship around. He knows exactly what it would take for him to be crowned champion this weekend, but thinks it’s too soon to start planning a celebration on Arab soil. "The title still feels a long way off to me. I think too many things would have to happen, and it would be a mistake to think about the title now or feel eager to win it straight away. We have to take it one step at a time".

A lot can happen, so we have to maintain the same focus and the same mindset as always". The weekend plan remains unchanged. "Try to give it our all from FP1, find the limits, stay focused, and then we’ll see where our rivals, especially the Aprilias, stand". His 44-point lead in the standings over Jorge Martin, with three rounds left in the World Championship, is not enough to let him relax. "". The weekend plan remains unchanged. "".

Aprilia’s lost points

What the Cervera rider has achieved seems incredible, considering he was 102 points behind Bezzecchi after the Mugello round. His comeback, though, was not down to his talent alone. "For me, the key moments were Aprilia’s retirements. I simply did my job, trying to win races when I felt good and wasn’t struggling", Marquez stressed. That’s precisely why he knows he must avoid mistakes that could jeopardize his lead. "Now I can’t be the one giving points away... A good attack is the best defense".

Alex Marquez’s role

Alex Marquez has played a central role in his older brother’s rise to the world title. On several occasions, he chose not to get into risky battles with Marc. "He knew how to manage the risks, and that’s what brothers are for". Marquez thinks it’s only natural that when two brothers have conflicting sporting interests, they both take the other’s situation into account. "Your brother is fighting for a world championship. Would you throw your bike at him just to see what happens? No".

In Lusail against his will

This MotoGP weekend, Marc Marquez has had to change his travel habits. He usually arrives at the track well in advance; he likes to settle in calmly and prepare without rushing. This time, he did the opposite. "I’d rather be somewhere else... I took the last available flight and I’ll leave on the first one I can, on Sunday". He made no secret of his displeasure at the situation and the fact that he had to be here. His biggest concern is that the airport might be shut down before he can leave... "We’ve learned that there are contracts and they have to be honored".