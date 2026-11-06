Motorcycle Airbags, New Frontiers in Safety: In&motion’s Latest Innovations at EICMA 2026

Motocross, road and adventure: In&motion unveils a new generation of airbag systems at EICMA 2026.

Lighter, more breathable and more accessible protection. That’s the goal of In&motion, which is unveiling an innovation developed with Honda at EICMA 2026, before bringing it to every corner of the two-wheeled world through other partnerships. One example is the Motocross World Championship, where airbags will be mandatory from 2028. Their use is already being increasingly “recommended” so riders are ready when the requirement comes into force, as is the case with various manufacturers: Honda France has already made the In&motion system compulsory for its 16 motocross riders. The French airbag company is also keeping a close eye on road riding, adventure and speed racing, with the clear goal of developing its technology to protect an ever-growing number of motorcyclists.

Honda x In&motion: a new airbag designed to fit more riders

In&motion and Honda are taking another step in their partnership with the launch of a new airbag and the gradual expansion of their collaboration across Europe, beginning in April 2027 through Honda’s dealer network. The project is driven by a clear ambition: to design an especially versatile airbag that is easy to wear and can adapt to a wide range of riders and uses, encouraging more people to adopt airbag protection—from globetrotters riding Africa Twins to commuters on SH 125s.

This new airbag combines light weight, breathability and extensive adjustability. Its one-size design and discreet adjustable sliders allow it to accommodate different body types and provide a precise fit. Designed to give riders maximum freedom, it can be worn over or under compatible clothing, making it easy to integrate into a variety of riding styles and habits.

EICMA 2026: In&motion showcases its latest innovations

Alongside its new partnership with Honda, EICMA will also give In&motion the opportunity to present the latest developments in its airbag ecosystem. From road riding to competition and urban mobility, these innovations share one ambition: to provide increasingly effective protection that is also easier to integrate into different riding activities and motorcyclists’ gear.

SRG-1 Max – airbag protection designed for off-road

Developed with SHOT, the SRG-1 Max combines In&motion airbag technology with D3O passive protectors to provide extensive upper-body protection, while prioritizing light weight and breathability—even during the most intense off-road riding and competition.

T.UR Airscud ADV – airbag protection built into the jacket

Developed with T.UR, the Airscud ADV incorporates In&motion technology into a single-layer jacket, providing protection directly integrated into the rider’s gear while maintaining comfort and ventilation for safer long-distance journeys.

Klim AI-1 Airbag – protection and comfort for road and adventure riding

Developed with Klim, the AI-1 Airbag combines protection, breathability and freedom of movement in a garment designed to accompany motorcyclists on both the road and adventure touring trips.

Racing Legacy: from competition to the safety of tomorrow

At In&motion, every innovation is first put to the test where demands are greatest: in competition. This racing heritage, embodied by the Racing Legacy program, now guides the development of new airbag concepts that are lighter, more breathable, more flexible and more accessible. Tested at the highest levels, they will then be adapted to each of In&motion’s markets and disciplines, so that tomorrow’s safety benefits as many people as possible. These concepts will also support the most demanding disciplines, starting with motocross. With the FIM set to make airbags mandatory in the Motocross World Championship from 2028, In&motion’s teams are developing an airbag chest protector designed to meet riders’ needs as closely as possible.

Airbags: effectiveness now scientifically documented

In addition to developing new products, In&motion continues its research to better understand crashes and measure the effectiveness of motorcycle airbags in real-world conditions. Based on real crash data and a comparison of motorcyclists involved in crashes with and without airbags, the study shows that airbag use is associated with a 52% reduction in the risk of chest injuries.

This result is all the more significant given that airbag adoption remains limited: in France, only 8% of powered two-wheeler users are currently estimated to have one. According to an estimate by Université Gustave Eiffel, conducted with support from ONISR (the French National Interministerial Road Safety Observatory), widespread adoption could have saved 65 lives in 2025 alone and prevented more than 5,000 torso injuries, including 734 serious ones. Beyond the human cost, the stakes are also economic and social: the potential benefits of lives saved and injuries prevented are estimated at more than €450 million in a single year.

These figures reinforce In&motion’s ambition: to continue improving the effectiveness of its technology while removing barriers to adoption, making airbags accessible to as many people as possible.