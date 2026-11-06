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MotoGP Qatar Practice: Record-Breaking Diggia, Chain Trouble for Marquez

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Diggia Marquez MotoGP Qatar
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Fabio Di Giannantonio set the fastest time in MotoGP qualifying practice for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix. The VR46 team rider set a new lap record at the Lusail International Circuit with a time of 1'50"406, showing he is in great form after several Grands Prix that fell short of expectations. Another Ducati followed him, ridden by Marc Marquez, who finished the session 142 thousandths of a second behind Diggia. Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilia completed the provisional front row, 260 thousandths off today's leader.

Marquez loses his chain

With just over 25 minutes remaining in the Practice session, Marquez's Desmosedici GP26 shed its chain at Turn 16, forcing him to push the bike back towards the pit lane. It was a minor setback after he had worked with two medium tires to prepare for the race.

MotoGP Qatar 2026, qualifying practice results: times and standings

MotoGP Qatar qualifying practice times
MotoGP Qatar 2026, qualifying practice results: times and standings at Lusail
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Fabio Di Giannantonio

byMatteo Bellan

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