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Setback for Bertelle: Qatar GP Already Over—How Is the Moto3 Rider?

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
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Matteo Bertelle immediately ruled out due to an injury sustained during the first Moto3 practice sessions in Qatar. The situation.
A crash in FP1 and an unfit status due to a fracture of the first metacarpal in his left hand, with surgery already scheduled. The top Italian rider in Moto3, Matteo Bertelle, has been ruled out of the Qatar Grand Prix and is forced to watch the weekend unfold in Lusail wistfully from the garage. A nasty crash at Turn 9, just over three minutes before the end of the day's first session, sidelined the LevelUp MTA rider from Padua for the rest of the Qatar weekend. It is a worrying weekend given the location of the race, with an emergency protocol in place should the international political situation deteriorate...

Moto3’s top Italian rider ruled out 

This was meant to be his true comeback season after the serious injury he suffered in 2025, which effectively kept him out for most of the championship. Matteo Bertelle then used the final races as a “launchpad” before returning full-time in 2026 with the clear aim of playing a much bigger role. In fact, before this latest setback, we can say that Matteo Bertelle was on track to make 2026 a season of redemption—a challenging prospect after such a serious injury, which should not be underestimated... The 22-year-old from Monselice had already scored two notable podiums: first, third place at Le Mans in mixed conditions, followed by another third-place finish at the Sachsenring after a superb photo-finish sprint that went his way. But now, another problem has arisen at the end of this 2026 season... We’ll see whether he can return for the next round in Portimão, whether we’ll have to wait until Valencia, or whether his Moto3 career is over. This injury certainly doesn’t help: Bertelle is expected to move up to Moto2 in 2027, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet, and his future looks even more uncertain...
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Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

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