Skip to content
MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Energica Rises Again at EICMA 2026: The Relaunch Plan for the Former MotoE Electric Brand

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
energica-eicma-2026
Follow us on Google News
Energica’s global comeback takes shape at EICMA 2026: spare parts are available again, and the lineup is ready for a fresh start. Here’s what we know so far.
At the beginning of the year, its comeback was announced following its bankruptcy. Now, the spotlight is back on Energica at EICMA 2026—the Modena-based electric motorcycle brand and the first manufacturer to compete in the MotoE World Championship, the electric offshoot of MotoGP. The Milan show is a major opportunity to reach a very broad audience and present its new global revival strategy. The brand’s rebirth is built on a profoundly revamped industrial model, with its engineering hub remaining in Italy while production has moved to India to optimize costs.

No new models yet, but Energica is recharging its batteries 

That’s one way to put it, given that we’re talking about a brand that has gone all-in on electric power. There are no new models for now, and we’ll have to wait a little longer for new developments. The clear priority is to restore the supply chain and update the four existing models, which will benefit from a 20% price cut as a result of the new reorganization, making them more competitive on the market. The Experia, an electric crossover designed for touring, will be the first to return to production. The rest of the lineup will then gradually follow, from the Ego supersport (the first MotoE bike, in its Ego Corsa version) to the Eva Ribelle hypernaked and the EsseEsse9 classic roadster.
The new international ownership has come on board to ensure financial stability and a broader market vision, but concrete steps are now also needed to get the brand moving again. The new management’s first move was to restore the supply of official spare parts, a vital step in providing continuity and support to Energica motorcycle owners who were left temporarily without assistance during the liquidation process. At this stage, the R&D team based in Modena will focus on advancing the technology of these platforms before turning to the ground-up design of new vehicles. The comeback is underway; we’ll follow the next developments as they unfold.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

China’s motorcycle industry is advancing, but don’t mess with the Japanese when it comes to racingChina’s motorcycle industry is advancing, but don’t mess with the Japanese when it comes to racing
EICMA 2025: In&motion, the airbag becoming accessible to everyoneEICMA 2025: In&motion, the airbag becoming accessible to everyone
Eicma

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

in-motion-eicma-2026
Dreams

Motorcycle Airbags, New Frontiers in Safety: In&motion’s Latest Innovations at EICMA 2026

Vespa_Primavera_Tech_70_Elettrica
Dreams

The Future Is Electric: Meet Vespa’s Revolutionary Lineup—Prices, Performance and What’s New

1
Dreams

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2026: New 743 cc Twin-Cylinder Engine and Prices Starting at €7,390

More news

bertelle-unfit-moto3-qatar

Setback for Bertelle: Qatar GP Already Over—How Is the Moto3 Rider?

Road Racing
Albert Arenas Supersport Superbike

From Supersport to Superbike, Albert Arenas ready to make the jump: a Ducati awaits him

Superbike
Pecco Bagnaia Qatar GP

Pecco Bagnaia Looks Reborn in Qatar: “I Expected This—Here’s Why”

MotoGP
marquez-ducati-catena-qatar

“Thank goodness it happened today”: a brief scare for Marquez, Q2 secured and an eye on the rivals

MotoGP
Diggia Marquez MotoGP Qatar

MotoGP Qatar Practice: Record-Breaking Diggia, Chain Trouble for Marquez

MotoGP

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Ducati wants a fitting finale with Bagnaia: “Pecco has everything he needs”

MotoGP
marquez-ducati-catena-qatar

“Thank goodness it happened today”: a brief scare for Marquez, Q2 secured and an eye on the rivals

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marquez takes on Aprilia: “If you don’t attack, they’ll attack you.”

MotoGP
KTM 450 RC 1

KTM 450 RC, surprise at EICMA 2026: the A2 sportbike is coming to Europe, but not until 2028

Dreams
1

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2026: New 743 cc Twin-Cylinder Engine and Prices Starting at €7,390

Dreams

Loading