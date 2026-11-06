Energica Rises Again at EICMA 2026: The Relaunch Plan for the Former MotoE Electric Brand

Energica’s global comeback takes shape at EICMA 2026: spare parts are available again, and the lineup is ready for a fresh start. Here’s what we know so far.

At the beginning of the year, its comeback was announced following its bankruptcy. Now, the spotlight is back on Energica at EICMA 2026—the Modena-based electric motorcycle brand and the first manufacturer to compete in the MotoE World Championship, the electric offshoot of MotoGP. The Milan show is a major opportunity to reach a very broad audience and present its new global revival strategy. The brand’s rebirth is built on a profoundly revamped industrial model, with its engineering hub remaining in Italy while production has moved to India to optimize costs.

No new models yet, but Energica is recharging its batteries

That’s one way to put it, given that we’re talking about a brand that has gone all-in on electric power. There are no new models for now, and we’ll have to wait a little longer for new developments. The clear priority is to restore the supply chain and update the four existing models, which will benefit from a 20% price cut as a result of the new reorganization, making them more competitive on the market. The Experia, an electric crossover designed for touring, will be the first to return to production. The rest of the lineup will then gradually follow, from the Ego supersport (the first MotoE bike, in its Ego Corsa version) to the Eva Ribelle hypernaked and the EsseEsse9 classic roadster.

The new international ownership has come on board to ensure financial stability and a broader market vision, but concrete steps are now also needed to get the brand moving again. The new management’s first move was to restore the supply of official spare parts, a vital step in providing continuity and support to Energica motorcycle owners who were left temporarily without assistance during the liquidation process. At this stage, the R&D team based in Modena will focus on advancing the technology of these platforms before turning to the ground-up design of new vehicles. The comeback is underway; we’ll follow the next developments as they unfold.