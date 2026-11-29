Alex Marquez out of the final GP due to illness, has left the circuit: a bittersweet farewell to the Gresini and Ducati team... The situation.

"Álex Márquez will miss the final Grand Prix of the season. Severe bronchospasm forced the rider to leave the circuit and be taken to the 9 de Octubre hospital". The words came from Dr. Angel Charte, medical director of the MotoGP World Championship. Yesterday, the Spaniard had already struggled to finish the "I'll give him the antibiotics myself", his mother Roser joked yesterday on DAZN España. The situation, however, turned out to be more serious, meaning Tuesday's first tests with KTM may also be in doubt. This is certainly not the farewell the rider and team had hoped for after such a wonderful story together in MotoGP... This morning, however, Gresini Racing released a brief statement about its rider:. The words came from Dr. Angel Charte, medical director of the MotoGP World Championship. Yesterday, the Spaniard had already struggled to finish the Sprint , then skipped interviews with journalists because of a fever., his mother Roser joked yesterday on DAZN España. The situation, however, turned out to be more serious, meaning Tuesday's first tests with KTM may also be in doubt.

Alex Marquez and Gresini: a farewell without a final GP

Remember, #73 finished the 2025 MotoGP season as world vice-champion after a stellar year with Nadia Padovani's team. This season, by contrast, has been much more challenging. The lowest point was the serious crash in Catalunya caused by the blameless Acosta—the first major incident in KTM's engine troubles. It has been a year of ups and downs, but his record includes a GP win at Jerez, a Sprint win in Barcelona just before the crash mentioned above, a GP podium in Malaysia and four more Sprint podiums, the latest just a week ago in Portimao. In the revolutionary 2027 season, he will move to KTM's factory team, alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio. But that's the future; for now, all he had hoped for was one last memorable GP with the team that truly gave him the chance to shine in MotoGP. He would also have lined up alongside his brother Marc Marquez for one final time before the latter's announced retirement. Sadly, he'll have to watch the season finale on TV...