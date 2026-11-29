The Valencia Sprint is still making headlines, even after the engines have stopped. Iker Lecuona , Marc Marquez’s teammate in the Ducati team for the Ricardo Tormo weekend, pointed the finger at Race Direction over the way the start was handled.

According to the Spaniard, the wait with the lights on put both bikes and riders at risk. He then defended the ten-time world champion: in his view, the double Long Lap penalty imposed on Marquez made no sense.

The lights that wouldn’t go out

MotoGP regulations state that the red lights must remain on for between two and five seconds before the start. On Saturday, however, a technical problem prevented them from going out, leaving the riders revving their engines with their clutches ready to be released. It took around 11 seconds for the first yellow flags to appear and 14 for the red flags. In the meantime, Marquez’s Desmosedici was smoking heavily before catching fire as he pushed it off the grid. Lecuona pointed the finger: "I don’t understand why they waited so long," he explained, noting that under normal circumstances riders stay at full revs for no more than three or four seconds.

The Spaniard said he also noticed smoke coming from the bikes of Pol Espargaro and Brad Binder, a sign that the problem was not limited to Ducati’s No. 93.

The raised arm on the grid

The Spanish rider, a World Superbike runner-up, was starting from 14th on the grid and was among those who tried to signal the danger. Until the red flags were shown, however, the lights could have gone out at any moment, and the riders at the front had good reason not to let off the throttle. "If someone had raised their arms just as the lights went out, it would have caused chaos; someone could have been hit," Lecuona explained. "I saw Ogura lose control slightly because after four seconds the clutch starts to overheat, and the rider also loses concentration." That was why he raised just one arm: "I had to keep one hand on the clutch, so I raised only one arm. I thought about not putting the bike in neutral because if the lights had gone out, it would have been a disaster".

Marquez’s penalty

Marc’s penalty makes no sense either; it wasn’t his fault. It could have happened to anyone. It wasn’t a mistake by the rider or the team", said Lecuona, who hopes Ducati will step in and the rules will be reviewed. Like Marquez, he believes the race should have been fully restarted, allowing riders to use their spare bikes. Marquez himself, who finished 13th, had already called the penalty unfair, as reported in our article Marquez suffered the biggest blow, receiving two Long Lap penalties for leaving the grid after abandoning his bike when it caught fire. The rule, rewritten after his dash to the pits at the 2025 Americas GP, is intended to prevent last-minute bike swaps between wet and dry tyres, but it does not distinguish between a rider’s choice and a problem beyond the control of the rider and team. "said Lecuona, who hopes Ducati will step in and the rules will be reviewed. Like Marquez, he believes the race should have been fully restarted, allowing riders to use their spare bikes. Marquez himself, who finished 13th, had already called the penalty unfair, as reported in our article Marc Marquez reacts to penalty: “Unfair, the rules need to change”

Lecuona’s Sprint

With the controversy behind him, Lecuona reflected on his race. He said he was pleased with the pace he found in the second half of the Sprint, while admitting he still needs to be more aggressive in the opening laps. For him, what happened in Valencia must serve as a lesson: "They need to act faster in situations like this; it should never get to that point."