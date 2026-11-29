Aprilia triumphs with Fernandez and its first manufacturers’ world title: Marquez gives it everything in his final MotoGP race, but doesn’t get the winning farewell. Bez beats Martin.

The 2026 MotoGP season comes to an end with Raul Fernandez winning the Valencia Grand Prix race. It was a stunning performance from the Trackhouse rider. Marc Marquez on a Ducati and Pedro Acosta on a KTM completed the podium. They were supposed to be teammates in 2027, but that will no longer happen following the ten-time world champion’s stunning decision to retire.

Aprilia claims its first manufacturers’ title since joining MotoGP. Following the team title, it’s another triumph for the Noale-based manufacturer. Ducati had reigned among the manufacturers since 2020, but loses its crown in the final year of the 1000cc prototypes. On Tuesday, with the test at Ricardo Tormo, the era of 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres will begin—the biggest changes ahead of the 2027 world championship.

Fernandez superb, Marquez gave it a go

After passing Bezzecchi at the end of the first lap and Marquez at the end of the second, Fernandez set the pace and pulled away, gaining tenths of a second lap after lap. Once his lead over the chasing pack had grown to more than two seconds, he managed his advantage and tried not to make any mistakes. For a moment, it looked as though he might lose the victory: Marquez closed right in as he tried to win his final race before retiring. But the Madrid-born rider responded and claimed a brilliant win. In the closing stages, Marc found Acosta right on his tail and only just held him off at the finish line. El Tiburon on the podium in his final race with KTM makes for a fitting end to his time with the Mattighofen-based manufacturer.

Bezzecchi misses the podium, but finishes 2nd in the championship

Bezzecchi had been behind Marquez for almost the entire race and seemed to be waiting for a chance to attack his Ducati rival. Instead, he faded and was overtaken by Acosta. He missed out on a podium in the final MotoGP race of 2026, but the Rimini-born rider still achieved his goal of holding on to second place in the overall standings. His teammate Martin could manage no better than fifth in Valencia today, ahead of another Aprilia—the Trackhouse bike of Ai Ogura, who will ride for Yamaha in the future.

Bastianini can’t repeat his feat, Mir earns applause

Bastianini had managed to take third place in the sprint race , but he was unable to fight for the top positions again in the longer race. The KTM Tech3 rider finished eighth, behind Fermin Aldeguer’s Gresini Ducati and ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati. Joan Mir rounded out the top 10, returning after health problems and finishing as the highest-placed Honda rider.

MotoGP Valencia 2026, Race results: final standings

2026 MotoGP World Championship: final riders’ and manufacturers’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS

Marc Marquez 459 points Marco Bezzecchi 419 points Jorge Martin 416 Pedro Acosta 334 Ai Ogura 325 Fabio Di Giannantonio 310 Raul Fernandez 308 Alex Marquez 208 Pecco Bagnaia 173 Enea Bastianini 167 Fermin Aldeguer 148 Brad Binder 129 Luca Marini 125 Fabio Quartararo 87 Diogo Moreira 82 Franco Morbidelli 71 Johann Zarco 66 Joan Mir 39 Jack Miller 34 Alex Rins 31 Iker Lecuona 25 Toprak Razgatlioglu 18 Maverick Vinales 17 Pol Espargaro 11 Augusto Fernandez 6 Somkiat Chantra 3 Takaaki Nakagami 3 Jake Dixon 2

MOTOGP MANUFACTURERS’ STANDINGS

Aprilia 635 points Ducati 614 KTM 401 Honda 203 Yamaha 113