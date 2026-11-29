MotoGP Valencia Warm-Up: Marquez Shines in Ducati’s Special Livery, GP Standings and ScheduleMotoGP
The final GP Sunday is underway, and Marc Marquez starts out on top in warm-up. The full standings and all the race times in Valencia.
Marc Marquez topped the ten-minute warm-up, heading straight out on track in a special livery prepared by Ducati to pay tribute to its champion of the past two years. His brother Alex Marquez was notably absent, in hospital with bronchospasm and out of this final GP with Gresini Ducati before taking on his new challenge with KTM. In the meantime, here are the Valencia GP standings and schedule.
Valencia MotoGP Warm-Up
It’s a day of farewells, and every team in the paddock has something planned to mark this final Grand Prix with the MotoGP grid we’ve seen throughout 2026. On Thursday, Ducati unveiled its special livery to bid farewell to Pecco Bagnaia, too, but unfortunately we didn’t get to see it on track... There are other examples: Jack Miller’s garage even features the fairing from the special livery he couldn’t use in Australia, along with a dedicated helmet. Several other riders have special helmets, as does the whole team in Fabio Di Giannantonio’s case. We should also mention the life-size cardboard cutout bearing the whole team’s signatures in Pedro Acosta’s garage. A moving final Grand Prix before the 2027 revolution, which gets underway as early as Tuesday’s test. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez made the best possible start, setting the fastest warm-up time ahead of Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia and Fabio Di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati.
The 2026 season finale schedule
Live coverage (subscription required)
11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
14:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps
11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
14:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps
Delayed TV coverage
14:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
15:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
17:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps
14:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
15:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
17:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps
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