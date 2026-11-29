The games are over for Moto2 too: we have our 2026 champion. Here's how the Valencia GP unfolded and the final standings.

Manuel Gonzalez is the 2026 Moto2 World Champion, and he's made history: the first rider to win a title in the World Superbike Championship (the now-defunct Supersport 300 class) and then in Grand Prix racing. Redemption after losing the title last year, although the disappointment of missing out on a MotoGP promotion remains... That brings to a close the close-fought battle between him and Izan Guevara, who arrived at the Valencia GP separated by just 4.5 points following the misfortunes suffered by the Intact GP rider in Portimao . The Pramac Yamaha rider, however, had been unable to land the decisive blow he was hoping for. It all came down to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, and now we know the name of the champion in the only class still without a title winner this year, unlike Moto3 and MotoGP, where the titles had already been decided. Here's how it unfolded and the final standings.

The final Moto2 race

The first corner saw a pile-up caused by Alonso Lopez, bringing down Daniel Holgado and Ivan Ortola. Further back, David Alonso and Taiyo Furusato also crashed in a separate incident, while a couple of other riders went off track to avoid the fallen riders. Fortunately, Gonzalez and Guevara were further ahead, so the title fight continued as normal, albeit from a distance. The Moto2 leader found himself battling Veijer for fourth, while up front Pramac's Spanish rider was fighting Escrig and pole-sitter Agius for the win. That lasted a few laps, at least, before he was left alone in third, with Veijer closing in after passing Gonzalez. The championship leader was not to be underestimated: after a few quiet laps, he began hunting down the riders ahead... With four laps to go, the trio were tightly bunched; a title was at stake, and tension in their respective garages was understandably sky-high. A couple of laps later, Veijer made his move and passed Guevara. That position wasn't enough for the Spaniard, with Gonzalez right on his tail, but all he had to do was wait. And he did it: redemption after 2025 was complete, securing his first historic Grand Prix world title after his already historic Supersport 300 crown in WorldSBK.

Valencia GP standings

Final Moto2 standings