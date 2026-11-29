Manuel Gonzalez has become Moto2 world champion in a unique way in the Motorcycle World Championship, joining two illustrious names in motorsport... Updated standings and the incidents that decided it.

Manuel Gonzalez, a few twists and turns have emerged. Fortunately for the Intact GP Spaniard, half a point was enough to save him! That’s right: this is the final result after the standings were revised and the final gaps recalculated. The finish was truly nail-biting, with a couple of disqualifications for tyre pressure, though they did not change the Moto2 champion. Manuel Gonzalez has made history in the Motorcycle World Championship and joins Max Biaggi in Superbike and Niki Lauda in Formula 1 as champions who prevailed by the narrowest of margins. Do you remember those occasions? Let’s revisit them, along with the latest decisions in the intermediate class. Just hours after the end of the Moto2 race at the Valencia GP , which crowned, a few twists and turns have emerged. Fortunately for the Intact GP Spaniard, half a point was enough to save him! That’s right: this is the final result after the standings were revised and the final gaps recalculated. The finish was truly nail-biting, with a couple of disqualifications for tyre pressure, though they did not change the Moto2 champion. Manuel Gonzalez has made history in the Motorcycle World Championship and joinsin Superbike andin Formula 1 as champions who prevailed by the narrowest of margins. Do you remember those occasions? Let’s revisit them, along with the latest decisions in the intermediate class.

The Moto2 disqualifications

Collin Veijer, who finished third in the race, just ahead of Izan Guevara and Manuel Gonzalez, was disqualified from the Valencia Grand Prix because the tyre pressure on his KALEX was too low. The initial ruling already promoted Guevara to third place and dropped Gonzalez to just outside the podium, but that wasn’t the end of it. Alex Escrig, who had finished second in the just-completed GP, was also disqualified. In his case, he had received no information about tyre pressure during the race because the sensor was not registered or connected to the database. Guevara therefore moves up to second, Gonzalez to third, and that’s how the standings finish. Had anything happened to winner Agius as well, the result would have been turned upside down. As it is, Manuel Gonzalez retains his world title by the narrowest of margins. Rookie José Antonio Rueda was also disqualified, for being “underweight” when the bike and rider were weighed together, but that had no effect, as he was behind the two Moto2 title contenders.

Biaggi and Lauda, champions by half a point

There are two illustrious precedents for this same scenario, starting with the more recent one: Max Biaggi. We go back to the final race of the season, held on October 7, 2012, at Magny-Cours, where the Roman rider on an Aprilia finished fifth in Race 2. That was enough: 358 points in total against 357.5 for his British rival Tom Sykes (Kawasaki), despite Sykes winning the final race. The half point came from the reduced points awarded at Monza, where the round was stopped because of rain. It was the smallest margin in the category’s history, giving Max Biaggi the sixth world title of his career by a whisker. Immediately after that triumph, he announced his retirement. Then we jump back to 1984 and Formula 1: McLaren teammates Niki Lauda and Alain Prost were fighting for the title, which ultimately went to Lauda with 72 points to his colleague’s 71.5. That half point came from the Monaco GP, which was stopped early—when Prost was leading the race... Even half a point can make all the difference.