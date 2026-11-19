The Roman rider faced a barrage of negative comments after calling out Marquez in Qatar, and revisited the issue ahead of the Portuguese GP.

Fabio Di Giannantonio recently announced that he is going to be a father to a baby girl, as his partner Jay Carol Gigli is expecting. His personal life is going very well, while his professional career has had its ups and downs. In Qatar, he finished second in the sprint race and looked capable of fighting for a podium in the main race too, but ended up with an unremarkable eighth place. At Lusail, he was also involved in an incident that put him in the firing line for criticism on social media.

Qatar GP: Di Giannantonio calls out Marquez

Anyway, bro, you have to look when you come back in, f**k. He was right inside..." He was referring to the contact between the Spaniard and Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed in the incident. The reigning MotoGP champion defended himself, saying he had done nothing out of the ordinary and had simply followed his usual line. After the sprint, while riding on the vehicle taking them to the podium area, Diggia turned to Marc Marquez and said: "" He was referring to the contact between the Spaniard and Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed in the incident. The reigning MotoGP champion defended himself, saying he had done nothing out of the ordinary and had simply followed his usual line.

Many people on social media did not forgive the VR46 team rider for the way he spoke to and admonished Marquez, and a flood of negative comments followed. Some simply said he was wrong, while others went too far and posted things that were uncalled for, as often happens on Instagram, X, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Diggia responds in Portimao

Asked about the incident at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Di Giannantonio sought to clarify things: "I wasn't expressing an opinion - reports Crash.net- and I'm not here to teach anyone anything. I'm a rider and a person too, and I certainly make plenty of mistakes. The only thing on my mind at that moment was that we were all fighting for something big, and when you're in a battle, you know the rider behind you might try to dive up the inside any way they can".

The Roman rider seems to have stuck to his view that Marquez could have handled the situation with Bezzecchi a little better, avoiding the contact that ultimately caused the Aprilia rider to crash: "I've found myself in that situation thousands of times, and I simply said that when a rider is slightly off the racing line, he has to expect another rider to try to overtake him. It's incredibly difficult to overtake on today's MotoGP bikes, and when you leave a little room, it's natural for the rider behind to have a go".

Diggia's position is clear, though everyone is entitled to their own view of the incident. In any case, what matters is the view of the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel, which decided not to impose any penalty on Marquez. Case closed.