The duel between Valentino Rossi and Max Verstappen in the GT World Challenge Europe is more of a media spectacle than a real contest, and now it risks remaining only on paper. At Portimão, where the MotoGP legend and Formula 1 star are competing in the same race for the first time, the Doctor had his qualifying time deleted for exceeding track limits. The result: he will start from 59th place.

Rossi will line up alongside his teammates Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen at the back of the grid, while Verstappen, sharing a car with Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham, will start the three-hour race from 14th place.

The anticipation ahead of the race

The prospect of the two champions meeting has sparked excitement and curiosity, but from a technical standpoint, a close contest seems unlikely: Valentino is a gentleman driver in a car, while the other is an exceptional talent. Before the weekend, the nine-time world champion spoke to Sky Italia with a mix of admiration and concern: "It'll be amazing, but at the same time Max Verstappen will be a huge problem, because he's simply incredibly fast."

In fact, Rossi had put in a good lap. But the time didn't count, and his disappointment is clear: "We're very, very disappointed, because the lap was good, the conditions were good, and the time would have allowed us to start right near Verstappen and our teammates in car number 32. So it would have been a good qualifying session."

The mistake at Turn 4

The rider from Pesaro makes no excuses and admits he feared his time would be deleted: "Honestly, I expected it, because I had always left myself a bit of room at all the tricky corners, but at Turn 4 I went slightly beyond the track limits. I was close to another car, so I ran a little wider, and that's how I picked up the penalty."

What hurt most was the decision not to push on the next attempt. With a time already on the board, Rossi lifted off behind another car, convinced that trying to pass it would cost him precious seconds anyway.

"The problem is that, after setting a good lap, I still had another lap available, but I was behind another car and slowed down because I thought, 'I've already got a time, and I'll lose time anyway if I try to pass it.' In the end, we were left without a time and we'll be starting a long way back. It's a shame—we could have battled Verstappen because we were very close, and it would have been great. But that's how it went," the 47-year-old sighed.

A three-hour comeback

A head-to-head battle on track now looks unlikely, with more than forty places separating the two cars on the grid. But the race lasts three hours, with three drivers in each car: Rossi and his teammates will now aim to make up as many places as possible, hoping to close the gap to Verstappen as the race unfolds.