Norton is ready to play the numbers game. According to Autocar India , the British marque owned by TVS will unveil a 450-class single-cylinder roadster at EICMA 2026, designed to outsell its bigger sisters by a wide margin, both in India and Europe.

A year ago, also in Rho, the brand made a spectacular comeback: the Manx R, with its 1,200 cc V4 and 206 hp, the naked Manx, and the Atlas crossover duo, powered by a 585 cc twin. Beautifully crafted bikes, but hardly big-volume models. The 450 is the missing piece in the puzzle of TVS’s Norton revival.

What we know about the 450

The figures doing the rounds point to a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine of around 450 cc, producing approximately 40–45 hp, with torque in a similar range in Nm and a six-speed gearbox. The naked bike would be the first model built on an all-new platform, internally designated the H-series, which is also set to accommodate other body styles down the line.

The name remains a mystery. Norton has just registered three names in India—Roven, Inter and Avalon—and one of them could end up on the tank. In terms of styling, expect the clean, modern design language of the Manx and Atlas, penned by head of design Simon Skinner: exposed mechanical details where appropriate, with no cheap nostalgia. Equipment is expected to draw on the larger bikes, with 17-inch wheels, riding modes and perhaps an 8-inch touchscreen TFT display.

It should be stressed that nothing is official yet. The company has only said that the launch in India will follow its appearance in Milan, where it will unveil “the next phase” of its revival.

The industrial challenge

The real question is production. The 450 will be built at TVS’s Hosur plant, the same facility that rolled out the first Atlas bikes in June. This is the moment Norton stops being a collectors’ marque and enters the global middleweight fray: the 350–750 cc segment, which accounts for between 1.5 and 2 million motorcycles a year.

In India, there is only one main rival: Royal Enfield, with Triumph a close second. And it is precisely there that Norton will start at a disadvantage: above 350 cc, the bike is subject to a 40% sales tax instead of 18%. Hence the need to position it as a premium offering, with technology and finish quality as key selling points.

When it arrives in Europe

For European audiences, the key detail is the timing. The 450 is expected to launch simultaneously in India and the rest of the world in the second half of 2027, following the Atlas’s arrival in the Indian market, expected between late 2026 and early 2027, and the Manx. First, though, comes the Milan show, where Norton will have to prove it can appeal to riders without a collector’s budget.