The IDM, Germany’s national motorcycle racing series, is going through a period of change. In 2027, it will return to its historic name, Internationale Deutsche Motorradmeisterschaft, after a season under the Euro Moto banner, with ADAC taking over as promoter from Motor Presse. Meanwhile, current riders and former stars are working on their futures.

Mikhalchik’s difficult year in BSB

Ilya Mikhalchik and BMW are going their separate ways. The Ukrainian rider, a four-time IDM Superbike champion, has announced his departure from the Munich-based manufacturer after nine seasons. According to Speedweek, his exit is one of several moves reshaping the German championship ahead of 2027.

After winning four IDM titles, Mikhalchik tried his hand at the British Superbike Championship in 2025, winning the Superstock title in his debut season. In 2026, he moved up to the Superbike class with the Rokit team’s BMW, finishing 16th with 102 points. Kyle Ryde took the title with 596 points, ahead of Scott Redding (550) and Bradley Ray (457).

“This chapter is coming to a close,” the Ukrainian said, reflecting on his record with BMW: eight teams, 54 wins, 95 podiums and five titles. He gave special thanks to this season’s team: “A special thank-you to the IWR team for this season. It wasn’t an easy year, but it was full of valuable experiences, lessons and moments that I’ll carry with me throughout my journey.”

Smits gets a taste of Superbike

It was an intense season for Dutch rider Twan Smits. The year began in Euro Moto Superbike and, after four consecutive wins, Yamaha Germany sent him to the final rounds of the World Superbike Championship. It was no easy debut.

“We’re ending the season with a big step in the right direction,” Smits said. “I’m very pleased with the feeling and the positive races, both in the Superpole Race and in Race 2.” He added: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to experience this paddock, and I enjoyed every moment.”

His WorldSBK journey is far from over, however: by signing with the Yamaha MotoXracing WorldSBK team, he has already begun a new chapter in his career.

Reiterberger, a new leading figure for 2027

There is also news for Markus Reiterberger , an IDM Superbike rider and Endurance World Champion. From 2027, he will join forces with Bavarian company Ilmberger Carbon, which will support him as a personal sponsor, while he becomes its ambassador and new advertising face. It is another piece of the puzzle for an IDM season that, with a new promoter and new agreements, has already begun to take shape for 2027.