Dropped by Kawasaki, signed by Yamaha: Alcoba becomes Arenas’ successor in Supersport

After a strong end to the 2026 SSP season with Kawasaki, the Spanish rider quickly found a new home for 2027: he will take over the R9 vacated by the reigning champion.

Being dropped by the Kawasaki WorldSSP team turned out well for Jeremy Alcoba. After the team led by Manuel Puccetti announced the signing of Jaume Masia , following its announcement that David Salvador would be joining from Sportbike, the 24-year-old from Tortosa hit his stride. In the final three rounds at Cremona, Estoril and Jerez, he scored four wins, a second place and a third. These impressive results also earned him a great ride in the 2027 World Supersport Championship.

World Supersport 2027: Alcoba to replace Arenas at Yamaha

Albert Arenas, the 2026 SSP World Champion, who looks set to move to the World Superbike Championship to ride a Ducati for the Go Eleven team. Alcoba has signed a contract with Yamaha Motor Europe to race for AS BLU CRU Racing Team next season. He will replace, the 2026 SSP World Champion, who looks set to move to the World Superbike Championship to ride a Ducati for the Go Eleven team.

WorldSSP 2027: Alcoba to replace Arenas at Yamaha AS

Joining the team that won the most recent title is a major step forward in the Catalan rider’s career. In 2027, he will be aiming to fight for the world crown. The R9 is an extremely competitive bike, and he should have everything he needs to match Arenas’s achievements.

Alcoba intends to make the most of this opportunity, and he has a very clear vision for his future: “I’m excited to join Yamaha for 2027 after two really difficult seasons. I expected more when I entered WorldSSP, and I feel I’ve only been able to show what I can do in the last few races! Having the chance to ride the bike that has won the championship for the last two seasons is a huge opportunity for me. If you want to fight for the title, you need the best team and the best bike, and I believe that’s exactly what I’m getting here. I believe in myself, I believe in this team and I believe in Yamaha, so I’m really happy about this opportunity. The team has just won the World Championship, so the goal for 2027 is clear: help them win it again!”.

AS BLU CRU Racing Team has yet to announce who its second rider will be. In 2026, Indonesian rider Aldi Satya Mahendra teamed up with Arenas; we’ll see what Yamaha decides for next year.