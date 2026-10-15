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Rory Skinner hints at Ducati return in 2027, targets WSBK future

Superbike
by Andrew McLarney
Rory Skinner BSB
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One of the British Superbike Championship's top young talents, Rory Skinner, has hinted at a return to Ducati for 2027 and reiterated his ambition to race in World SBK. The 25-year old from Scotland still holds the record as the youngest ever British Supersport champion and has already competed in both Moto2 and Moto3.
Appearing for an event at Ducati dealership Hyside Maldon, also known as Ducati Chelmsford, Skinner discussed the history of his career so far as well as his ambitions and plans for the future.
Starting out in the FAB Racing programme which was covered in our CorseDiMotoTV documentary "Little Racers", the young Scot has since worked his way up to being one of BSB's most beloved competitors.
Currently racing for TAS Racing on the Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, Skinner hinted that he might return to a previous manufacturer with a cheeky comment during the event. When pressed over whether he would be able to reveal his plans for next season, the #11 responded in humorous fashion:

"Well, I am currently sitting in a Ducati dealership after all."
The comment followed on from a detailed breakdown of his time at Kawasaki, BMW and Ducati where he explained the different charactistics of each bike, describing his current stint with Yamaha as a "love-hate relationship".
Skinner previously picked up several BSB wins with Ducati machinery when TAS were affiliated with them in 2025, a season in which he battled for 3rd place in the championship standings and amassed eight podiums in total throughout the year.
He also stated that his long-term goal was to compete in WSBK and that, while he would be okay with a career in BSB, his ambition remains to compete on an international stage.
BSB returns to action this weekend at the iconic Brands Hatch Circuit which will host the season Grand Finale in a season which has been dominated by the Italian manufacuter, meanwhile Skinner has been battling with his Yamaha to a solid 7th place in the overall standings.

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DucatiWorldSBKBritish Superbike ChampionshipYamahaSupersport

byAndrew McLarney

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