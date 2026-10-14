“The Train That Comes Once”: Luana Giuliani Talks About Her World Championship Dream

Luana Giuliani’s big opportunity: a first look at the WorldWCR Women’s World Championship. Our interview.

"I still can’t believe it". Luana Giuliani is over the moon and can hardly contain her excitement: she’s the Italian joining the is over the moon and can hardly contain her excitement: she’s the Italian joining the WorldWCR Women’s World Championship for the final round of 2026, which gets underway in Jerez in just a couple of days. It’s a last-minute call-up: Karolina Danak was meant to race in Jerez, but the Polish rider’s injury opened the door for 18-year-old Roman rider Giuliani and Prata Motorsport, a team also based in Rome. A dream come true, and Giuliani intends to make the most of it as she looks to finish a difficult 2026 season in the CIV Sportbike—her first year after moving up from PreMoto3—on a high note. That season was followed by a few more competitive wildcard appearances in the WEC/CIV Women’s Championship with Gradara Corse. Before she turns her attention to next season’s plans, a major challenge awaits.

Luana Giuliani, what an opportunity in the World Championship! How did it come about?

It all happened very quickly. Karolina got injured and won’t be able to race in Jerez. I’d spoken to Alex Prata to ask him a few things about the World Championship, what it was like... But I was told they already had another girl. After the WEC/CIV round in Misano, Alex called me and said the other rider was no longer available. "Would you be interested?" I discussed it with my family, but this is a train that only comes along once, so we jumped at the chance! I still can’t believe it.

What does this first WorldWCR opportunity mean to you?

It’s a World Championship, a dream come true. It seemed so far out of reach that now it’s actually happening, I can hardly believe it—I keep thinking, "Are they pulling my leg?" [laughs] And I’m from Rome, riding with a team from Rome, so we’re taking Rome to Jerez! The goal for the weekend isn’t the result: we want to make the most of the experience. Of course, we want to do well, but above all, I want to enjoy every second and live it to the fullest.

Before this new challenge, can you sum up your 2026 season so far?

I think it’s been clear: it’s been a difficult season. I’ve grown a lot because everyone is so fast, but it’s been a tough year—I’d call it my dark period. The year before, I was always fighting for the podium and the top spots, so finding things this hard... It’s tough. But moving from PreMoto3 to Sportbike wasn’t a reckless leap; I’ve never said or thought that. I could have done better, I’m sure of that, but some things didn’t work out, and mentally I wasn’t at 100% either. I do have to thank the Federation and the Talenti Azzurri program’s technical department: I’ve been training with them for three years, and they know me well—especially Roberto Sassone and Alessandro Brannetti, who’ve been there for me. Every athlete has a difficult season at some point. I also have to thank Carlo Gradara and the whole Gradara Corse team.

You did your WEC/CIV wildcard appearances with them.

They came at a time when I was going through a dark patch. Racing with them lifted my spirits! After several weekends that don’t go well, you start thinking that maybe you’re the one with a problem. When I joined them, I realized that, yes, I was part of the problem, but not entirely. I was riding well and going fast, and I adapted brilliantly. We’ve become a second family.

The results prove it: you were back in the thick of the action.

We did three races, two at Mugello and one at Misano. At Mugello, I had to get to know both the bike and the team, but they gave me a truly perfect bike—it felt tailor-made for me. In Race 1, I was fighting for the lead the whole time, but unfortunately I made a small mistake at Correntaio... I finished fourth, but it was a wonderful experience. In Race 2, I was again fighting at the front throughout and finished third. At Misano, I was up near the front again and finished third once more—the eternal third! [laughs]

A "return" to the positions you used to fight for in PreMoto3.

What a relief! I was back where I belong—I couldn’t wait. I felt really comfortable, and it was wonderful.

With one extra factor: you’ve spent years racing in the men’s categories.

You really learn a lot. The level in women’s championships has risen considerably, but what you learn racing against men today, you can’t learn racing against women. If you also take a few beatings from the men, like I did in Sportbike this year, you learn twice as much all over again.

In the CIV/WEC, you got a look at the bike you’ll be riding again in a few days. What number will you race with?

The basic setup is the same, so that will definitely help. I’ve also been to Jerez before, two years ago, when I rode there on my 600. I’ll need to get to know the team, but I already have a general idea of what to expect. We’ll see—like I said, it still doesn’t feel real! I’ll be racing with my number 13. Luckily, it was available, and I’m so happy. It’ll be the perfect way to end the season.

What does the number 13 mean to you?

It all started by chance: I wanted number 11 because I was born on August 11, but my dad was a mechanic for a young rider who had that number, and he didn’t want two riders with the same one. I was little, about three years old, and I started randomly saying "1, 3", so we chose 13. As I got older, I learned that my grandmother—my mum’s mother, whom I never got to meet—passed away on October 13, and her name was Luana, just like mine. My mum also tells me that I’m just like her in character. The number became special to me, and no one had better try to take it away! There’s more: I won my first Simoncelli Trophy on mini bikes on October 13, 2018. It’s a number I’m really attached to, one of my little things, along with my catchphrase and my ever-present little lion.

Finally, do you have any plans in mind for 2027 yet?

We don’t know anything yet. Obviously, the goal is the World Championship; otherwise, I’d like to alternate between the men’s and women’s championships.