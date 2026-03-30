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WorldWCR: Herrera dominates but Ramos surprises — the Portimão report

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Monday, 30 March 2026 at 20:30
WorldWCR
The first WorldWCR round at Portimão has already outlined the hierarchy, the protagonists, and the possible scenarios for the season. The takeaway from the Portuguese weekend is clear: Maria Herrera remains the benchmark, but Paola Ramos is ready to fight for the title, while Beatriz Neila confirms herself as an absolute sure thing.
Looking at the overall picture, the name at the top is still Maria Herrera. The reigning champion opened the weekend by triumphing in Race 1 with the lap record. To date, she has won more than half of the races in WorldWCR history. However, Race 2 showed a different face. Herrera controlled the race for a long time, but without being able to shake off Ramos. This very inability to pull away, compared to Saturday, is one of the key elements of the weekend. The final second place does not change her status, but it sends a signal: this season will not be a walk in the park.
Second in Race 1 and winner of Race 2 with a textbook overtake on the final lap, the Spanish newcomer showed maturity, speed, and composure. She is no longer a surprise, but a concrete title contender. Her management of Sunday’s race was impeccable: always glued to Herrera, without forcing it, waiting for the perfect moment. A strategy worthy of an experienced rider, not a rookie in her first full year.
Beatriz Neila left the Algarve with two third places, no mistakes, and impressive consistency. She may not yet be as incisive as Herrera or Ramos in race pace, but her regularity could become a decisive weapon in the title fight.
As for the Italians, Roberta Ponziani was obviously the best; after all, she is by far the most experienced Italian rider. She secured sixth place in Race 1, fourth in Race 2, and is now sixth in the overall standings. Also in the points in Race 2 was Denise Dal Zotto.

Read also

Women’s World Championship kicks off in Portimão: Herrera the favorite, no fewer than four Italians on the gridWomen’s World Championship kicks off in Portimão: Herrera the favorite, no fewer than four Italians on the grid
WorldWCR: “Let’s take the fight to the Spanish women!” Roberta Ponziani fires up the Italian quartetWorldWCR: “Let’s take the fight to the Spanish women!” Roberta Ponziani fires up the Italian quartet
WorldWCR

byMarianna Giannoni

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