A strong start to the season for Fabio Di Giannantonio , who after three Grands Prix sits fourth in the overall standings with 50 points. The haul could have been richer for the VR46 team rider, who was taken out by Marc Marquez during the MotoGP Sprint in Austin. But it’s also necessary to reckon with a Ducati Desmosedici that isn’t yet at its technical best.

Ducati is no longer on top

The Roman rider clinched a historic pole position in Texas, the first of his career, and finished as the best Ducati rider at the line. The limits of his GP26 kept him from fighting for the podium and highlighted the shortcomings the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is encountering in this early part of the championship. "I’m happy with the work the team has done. I was the best Ducati, but we need to close the gap because the competition is getting fiercer and fiercer," Di Giannantonio commented after the race. “I’ve never had a weekend like this. Regardless of the gap to my rivals, I’m very happy and fast."

Aprilia, but also KTM, worry us. The Austrian brand has made a lot of progress. Acosta isn’t the only one making the difference; Bastianini also had a great race, finishing sixth. So we have a lot of work to do." Fabio is in great form, but the Red bike isn’t quite at the top. Aprilia and KTM made huge strides over the winter, while the prototype from Emilia is struggling to keep up. Not even the talent of Marc Marquez seems enough to bridge the gap. "."

The GP26’s problems

To rise again this MotoGP season, changes are needed in several very specific technical areas. ‘Diggia’ offers his recipe: "We need to improve the front end, maintain higher cornering speeds, and be able to brake more effectively. These are our weak points at the moment. We rely too much on the rear, and when that doesn’t work, we can’t express our full potential."

According to the VR46 rider, the main difference with their rivals lies in the braking phase. "Others can brake later, get on the brakes and use the front wheel to steer, but we’re much closer to the limit and have to use the rear. With new tires the bike is perfect, but as soon as the rear tire wears a bit, it can no longer support the front and everything gets complicated."

‘Diggia’s’ good moment

But Fabio’s results are more than satisfactory, a sign there are positives too. First and foremost, the communication and work inside the garage, which have allowed them to put together a solid base setup. "The positives outweigh the negatives! I’m on par with the brand’s best riders, I’m in a good mood, and we’re doing a fantastic job as a team. It’s just that the bike isn’t working right now!" Di Giannantonio emphasized. "In the past we’ve had great races precisely thanks to rear-end control," Di Giannantonio concluded. "But now others have managed to significantly improve their front end. As a result, we’ll need to find a way to strengthen corner entry and braking."