BMW welcomes back Petrucci and announces: "We will remain in Superbike, with a long-term plan"

The Terni-born rider is fit to race at Most, while Blusch reveals that the German manufacturer will remain in WorldSBK for more years.

The departure of Toprak Razgatlioglu took away the chance to fight consistently for wins, but BMW is working hard to close the gap to Ducati and get back to the front. Losing Miguel Oliveira to injury was a big blow, also because the Portuguese rider had been the only one able to put the M 1000 RR on the podium in this 2026 World Superbike Championship. It’s unknown when he will return. In the meantime, it’s certain that Danilo Petrucci will be able to race regularly this weekend at Most.

The Umbrian rider had to miss Race 2 at Balaton Park due to a heavy hip contusion suffered following a contact with Bahattin Sofuoglu in the Superpole Race. On Thursday he was examined by doctors and was cleared to get back on the bike. Joining him in the box will be test rider Michael van der Mark, called in to replace the injured Oliveira.

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Superbike, Petrucci: what expectations for Most?

Petrux is in good physical shape and approaches the Superbike round in the Czech Republic with a lot of positivity, mindful of his good results there in the past: "I already felt good at home and I’m happy to be at Most, it’s one of my favorite tracks. I’ve been on the podium five times in six long races and I’d like to send a positive signal for the season. I’m confident. Last year I was in parc fermé three times as the third-place finisher and I started from the front row. I like the track, it’s a good mix between hard braking zones and flowing corners. The podium is always a nice goal, but being close would still be positive."

Getting on the podium will be difficult, considering the level shown by Ducati riders with the new Panigale V4 R, but Petrucci hopes to be more competitive than in the past rounds on the calendar. Having van der Mark in the box could be a very useful asset to leverage, given that the Dutch rider has plenty of experience with the M 1000 RR and can offer some valuable advice.

BMW still in WorldSBK in 2027

"I am very pleased to announce - reports Speedweek - that we now have a long-term plan that includes the Superbike and Endurance World Championships, in addition to customer racing activities. Motorsport is important for our brand; it’s in our DNA. The board of management has confirmed the news, which makes us all very happy." Sven Blusch, head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, is also present at Most and made a very important announcement:reports."

The German manufacturer has decided to carry on with its commitment in WorldSBK beyond 2026 and wants to continue the partnership with Shaun Muir Racing for its factory team: "It’s no secret that we want to keep working together and that we are in negotiations. We are now able to talk about contracts with the team and the riders. I cannot reveal the details yet; it will take a few more weeks. As for the team, we are talking about a long-term plan."

Petrucci and Oliveira heading toward contract renewals

The fact that BMW wants to commit long-term to the Superbike World Championship is very good news. The hope is also to see more M 1000 RRs on track, given that currently only the factory team fields them. Having a satellite team helps with the bike’s development and also in trying to counter Ducati, which has as many as nine Panigale V4 Rs on the grid.