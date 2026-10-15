Jorge Martin has got fans worried just days before MotoGP gets back underway. The championship leader posted a photo on social media showing him hooked up to an IV drip, accompanied by a terse comment: something was wrong.

The 28-year-old Aprilia rider did not return to Europe after the Indonesian GP. The Spaniard chose to stay in Asia with his girlfriend, Maria, to avoid going through jet lag twice before the long trip to Australia. He was splitting his time between rest and training.

The infection and a doctor's visit

The explanation came shortly afterwards. Martin had contracted a gastrointestinal infection, Aprilia officials confirmed. On Wednesday evening, a doctor visited the rider at his private apartment and administered an infusion of vitamins.

There is nothing to suggest this will affect the next race, but the timing could hardly be worse. Martin is not one to take many breaks: he trains even on his days off, alternating road cycling with gym sessions.

Three races in Australia, Malaysia and Qatar

After Mandalika, the MotoGP season is taking a short break. Some riders returned to Europe straight away, while others chose to make the most of the free weekend by staying in Asia. Then it is back to action with three consecutive races: Australia, Malaysia and Qatar—a season-ending stretch that could decide the title. At the end of November, the championship will return to Europe for another Iberian double-header: Portimao followed by the season finale in Valencia. It is worth remembering that the Spanish circuit will also host the first taste of the 850cc MotoGP era on Pirelli tyres, two days after the season ends. Jorge Martin will leave Aprilia to join Yamaha, taking the place of Fabio Quartararo , who is heading to Honda HRC.

The 2024 world champion knows this kind of challenge well. Two years ago, in his duel with Pecco Bagnaia, he laid the foundations for his triumph on the overseas rounds. Now his goal is to shake off the infection and arrive in Australia in peak condition.