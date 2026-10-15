Fans who remember the old days of the World Championship can barely recognize the image MotoGP is projecting today. The downsizing and gradual eclipse of the lower classes, the focus on spectacle, questionable rules, and riders increasingly turned into performers. But for those immersed in it, GPs are becoming a gigantic money-making machine.

"significant minority investment" in the Superfile Trackhouse MotoGP Team, The latest financial news concerns Trackhouse, a team that is, fittingly, American, just like promoter Liberty Media. 1936, a global investment platform focused on sport and entertainment, has made ain the Superfile Trackhouse MotoGP Team, Aprilia 's satellite squad. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The new partner joins founder and CEO Justin Marks and Avenue Sports Fund as part of the ownership group. According to the team's statement, the ownership group "will make significant investments in the team's growth and success, both on track and commercially, as the championship enters a new era of global expansion".

Trackhouse's finest moment

The announcement comes in the American team's strongest season yet. Trackhouse made its MotoGP debut in 2024, taking over the grid slots of the RNF team. In 2026, Trackhouse has already claimed two Grand Prix victories, one with Raul Fernandez and one with Ai Ogura, as well as two Sprint wins. It currently sits third in the teams' standings.

Marks welcomed the new partner enthusiastically: "This is an exciting moment for the Superfile Trackhouse MotoGP Team as we announce the arrival of 1936. Both organizations share the belief that the MotoGP World Championship represents a global opportunity and that Trackhouse can play a leading role in an exciting journey of growth".

The team owner also outlined where the resources will go: "The team now has numerous opportunities to make significant investments in competition, the brand, storytelling and the Trackhouse experience, supported by a diverse and highly talented group of partners".

A bet on the Liberty Media era

The deal reflects a clear reading of the current MotoGP landscape, following the championship's acquisition by Liberty Media in July 2025. "Under Liberty Media, with an expanding international fan base and growing interest, the World Championship is building the commercial platform its races have long deserved", the team's statement reads.

Charlie Raposo, founder and CEO of 1936, believes there is still enormous room to grow: "We believe MotoGP is only just beginning to realize its commercial potential. The racing is unquestionably the best in motorsport, and its ever-growing fan base is extremely loyal and deeply engaged. It is already a global sport, with considerable room for further international growth".

The stated goal is ambitious, and concerns the team's future both on and off the track: "Justin has built a truly ambitious team and a brand that stands out from the rest, and we are proud to join him on this journey to build the most competitive team in MotoGP, both on and off the track. We look forward to working alongside the team to develop the most exciting franchise in the sport".