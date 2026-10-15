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BSB 2027 calendar revealed: Assen returns as new era begins

Superbike
by Andrew McLarney
British Superbike at Assen: what a crowd!
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The 2027 British Superbike Championship now has its calendar in place with some of the UK's most iconic circuits and Assen making up the battlegrounds for next year.

The highly anticipated season will introduce the new ‘Next Generation’ technical platform, which aims to deliver closer racing, greater manufacturer diversity and improved cost control, while reinforcing BSB’s status as the world’s leading domestic motorcycle racing championship.
Oulton Park will host the season opener following the pre-season tests, then followed by Donington Park, Knockhill, Snetterton and Brands Hatch. The championship then returns to Oulton Park for a second time in late July/early August before Thruxton, Cadwell Park and Assen in the second part of the year.
Donington Park and Brands Hatch will then host additional rounds to make up the end-of-season showdown.

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Rory Skinner hints at Ducati return in 2027, targets WSBK futureRory Skinner hints at Ducati return in 2027, targets WSBK future
SBK, Go Eleven Secures Baldassarri: Some Questions Remain About the 2027 GridSBK, Go Eleven Secures Baldassarri: Some Questions Remain About the 2027 Grid
British Superbike Championship

byAndrew McLarney

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