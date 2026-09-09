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Motocross: Everything About the China GP—Titles on the Line, Historic Debuts, TV and Streaming Schedules

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 09 September 2026 at 13:19
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The Motocross World Championship heads to the Chinese GP—will we crown the MX2 champion? Key players, standings, and schedules.
In MXGP the celebrations have kicked off for Jeffrey Herlings’ 6th title, the first with Honda for the Dutch ace. In MX2, however, the battle is still open, but Guillem Farres has his first match point to seal the deal: with a 50-point lead over McLellan, he only needs to gain 10 more to clinch the world crown with one round to spare. The upcoming Chinese GP, the penultimate event of the 2026 Motocross World Championship, could prove decisive in the 250 class as well.
It will also be a historic moment for the host nation, as we’ll witness the landmark debut of a homegrown brand, JHL MOTO, with KOVE and ZXMOTO set to join full-time from 2027. How will it end? Below are the schedules for the Motocross round in Shanghai: all races will be broadcast live by subscription on mxgp-tv.com, Discovery+, on Sky Italia only the MXGP races, while Rai Sport will air MX2 Race 2 and MXGP Race 2 on delay on Monday morning.

The championship standings

MXGP World Championship: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, Honda), 855 points; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), 699 pts; 3. Tim Gajser (SLO, Yamaha), 659 pts; 4. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 566 pts; 5. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 559 pts; 6. Tom Vialle (FRA, Honda), 545 pts; 7. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), 523 pts; 8. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), 449 pts; 9. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), 428 pts; 10. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Kawasaki), 366 pts.
MX2 World Championship: 1. Guillem Farres (ESP, Triumph), 806 points; 2. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, Triumph), 756 pts; 3. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), 746 pts; 4. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, KTM), 726 pts; 5. Liam Everts (BEL, Husqvarna), 696 pts; 6. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, Yamaha), 607 pts; 7. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, Yamaha), 502 pts; 8. Valerio Lata (ITA), 414 pts; 9. Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 383 pts; 10. Mathis Valin (FRA), 352 pts.

Chinese GP schedule

Saturday, September 12
9:25 MX2 Qualifying Race
10:10 MXGP Qualifying Race
Sunday, September 13
6:15 MX2 Race 1
7:15 MXGP Race 1
9:10 MX2 Race 2
10:10 MXGP Race 2
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Read also

Jeffrey Herlings crowned MXGP and Turkish GP king; Farres roars in MX2Jeffrey Herlings crowned MXGP and Turkish GP king; Farres roars in MX2
From China with a Vengeance: Here Is the First Brand for MXGP’s Historic DebutFrom China with a Vengeance: Here Is the First Brand for MXGP’s Historic Debut
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

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