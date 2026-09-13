Misano MotoGP Warm Up: Gresini pays tribute to Simoncelli, Aprilia to Vespa. Today’s TV schedule

Aprilia with a special livery takes the Warm Up, but Ducati with Marquez is ready to battle and win the race as well. Special colors also for the Gresini team.

Marco Bezzecchi ends the MotoGP Warm Up at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on top. Behind him is Marc Marquez, 0.376 seconds back. Those two are precisely the most anticipated riders for today’s race, after taking the top two spots in both Qualifying and the Sprint. Pole position went to the Aprilia rider, then the win in the short race went to the Ducati rider.

This morning’s Warm Up matters relatively little, given that temperatures are quite a bit lower than they’ll be this afternoon. Race conditions will be different, but the 10 minutes of morning work can still be valuable to try something that could prove useful when it’s time to race.

MotoGP Misano, Warm Up results: times and standings

Rookie Diogo Moreira placed third with the LCR team’s Honda RC213V and hopes to achieve a better result than the 11th place he took in the Sprint. Finishing in the top 10 is his goal, though it won’t be easy at all.

Fifth time for Fabio Quartararo, but it’s hard to imagine the Yamaha M1 finishing that far up in the MotoGP race at Misano. The Iwata bike is confirming all its limits in this Grand Prix as well; FQ20 will have to work a minor miracle to be among the top ten at the finish this afternoon.

MotoGP Misano, Warm Up results: times and standings

San Marino GP 2026: schedules for Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP

The Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini is broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP. The free-to-air channel TV8 will also broadcast Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP races live. For live streaming, the Sky Go and NOW services are available, as well as the TV8.it website. Below are today’s schedules.

11:00: Moto3 Race

12:15: Moto2 Race

14:00: MotoGP Race

MotoGP starting grid

1. Marco Bezzecchi

2. Marc Marquez

3. Fermin Aldeguer

4. Fabio Di Giannantonio

5. Jorge Martin

6. Luca Marini

7. Pedro Acosta

8. Franco Morbidelli

9. Alex Marquez

10. Raul Fernandez

11. Pol Espargaro

12. Fabio Quartararo

13. Pecco Bagnaia

14. Johann Zarco

15. Diogo Moreira

16. Enea Bastianini

17. Joan Mir

18. Jack Miller

19. Brad Binder

20. Alex Rins

21. Toprak Razgatlioglu

Special liveries for the Gresini and Aprilia teams

Today in Misano Adriatico, two Italian teams are running with liveries different from their usual ones. The BK8 Gresini Racing team had already announced on Thursday that the fairings of Alex Marquez’s and Fermin Aldeguer’s Ducatis would be a full tribute to the bike that accompanied Marco Simoncelli’s brief MotoGP career. The Romagna-born rider was racing with the team founded by Fausto Gresini when he died in the tragic incident during the Sepang race in 2011. The colors of his Honda and his suit are the ones Marquez and Aldeguer are using today.

Aprilia Racing, on the other hand, is celebrating 80 years of Vespa with a special livery called “Perla Bianca,” inspired by the white suit worn by Gilles Villeneuve at the 1981 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, a race the Canadian driver won. The Piaggio Vespa logo was in fact featured on the sleeve of that suit.