MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Farres makes history: historic MX2 title for Triumph, Spain back on the throne after Prado

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 20 September 2026 at 08:28
farres-mx2-world-champion
Follow us on Google News
Just the first Sunday moto is enough to crown Guillem Farres and Triumph, a stellar duo on top of the MX2 world.
Race 1 of the Australian GP was won by Camden McLellan, but with Guillem Farres finishing 2nd, the title chase is officially over given his sizable lead. The MX2 world crown goes to the Spanish Triumph rider, a dream come true for him and for Triumph. His path took him through Europe first, then to America, although that period was heavily marked by significant injuries. His return to Europe and the decision to embrace the ambitious Triumph project led to history in just two years, three since the British brand’s world debut. Spain returns to glory for the first time since Jorge Prado’s 2018–2019 double, with Prado long since moved to the New Continent, in an era where he’s truly dominating across multiple disciplines!

Guillem Farres seals the deal, the MX2 crown is his

Race 1 saw the fierce Triumph duo take command from the very start, while Sacha Coenen—who appeared the heavy favorite in the early part of the season—also ran into some issues, nearly crashing into the barriers. But he’d been out of the title hunt for a while… As mentioned, the moto win didn’t go to Guillem Farres; that belonged to his teammate Camden McLellan, also part of Triumph’s big celebration. But the Spaniard takes home the big prize: the world title, the dream of every rider who starts competing in any discipline from childhood. A dream achieved through clean riding, consistency, and undeniable speed, along with the talent you always need to reach the top. There couldn’t be a better way to bid farewell to the class before stepping up to MXGP: a multi-year deal with Triumph to tackle the new challenge aboard the TF 450-X has been official for some time.
-> Seguici anche su Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

China takes center stage: as many as two rounds in MXGP 2027! The updated calendarChina takes center stage: as many as two rounds in MXGP 2027! The updated calendar
Triumph poised for a world championship double; MX2 decided by a photo finish in AustraliaTriumph poised for a world championship double; MX2 decided by a photo finish in Australia
Triumph

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Herlings_MXGP_Honda_@shotbybavo
Motocross

Herlings steals the show with 125th MXGP win in Australia; Triumph MX2's crowning moment

20 September 2026
Daniela Guillen
Motocross

Women's Motocross: Thanks all the same, Kiara Fontanesi; the world title goes to Spain

20 September 2026
farres-mclellan-triumph-mx2
Motocross

Triumph poised for a world championship double; MX2 decided by a photo finish in Australia

19 September 2026

More news

Pecco Bagnaia

Bagnaia listens to Pedrosa: the new strategy goes live online

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta MotoGP Austria

MotoGP Austria Warm-Up: Acosta eyes redemption but crashes again. Today’s TV schedule

MotoGP
Archie McDonald Bagger World Cup Champion

Bagger World Cup: McDonald is the first champion; will Iannone try again in 2027?

Road Racing
Herlings_MXGP_Honda_@shotbybavo

Herlings steals the show with 125th MXGP win in Australia; Triumph MX2's crowning moment

Motocross
Daniela Guillen

Women's Motocross: Thanks all the same, Kiara Fontanesi; the world title goes to Spain

Motocross

Popular articles

Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 MotoGP

Di Giannantonio responds to the Bagnaia case: "More respect is needed"

MotoGP
piqueras-rueda-moto2-infortuni-austria

Piqueras and Veijer, fractures and sidelined at Spielberg: how are the two Moto2 riders?

Road Racing
Redding

British Superbike: Scott Redding plays his first trump card at Assen

Road Racing
Acosta Pedro MotoGP Austria

MotoGP Austria Practice: Acosta dominates, Bezzecchi scrapes through, Bagnaia sinks

MotoGP
iannone-granado-crash-austria-bagger

Iannone, what are you doing? What a mess in Austria! What happened in Bagger Race 1

Road Racing

Loading