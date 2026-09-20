Farres makes history: historic MX2 title for Triumph, Spain back on the throne after Prado

Just the first Sunday moto is enough to crown Guillem Farres and Triumph , a stellar duo on top of the MX2 world.

Guillem Farres finishing 2nd, the title chase is officially over given his sizable lead. The MX2 world crown goes to the Spanish Triumph rider, a dream come true for him and for Triumph. His path took him through Europe first, then to America, although that period was heavily marked by significant injuries. His return to Europe and the decision to embrace the ambitious Triumph project led to history in just two years, three since the British brand’s world debut. Spain returns to glory for the first time since Jorge Prado’s 2018–2019 double, with Prado long since moved to the New Continent, in an era where he’s truly dominating across multiple disciplines! Race 1 of the Australian GP was won by Camden McLellan , but withfinishing 2nd, the title chase is officially over given his sizable lead. The MX2 world crown goes to the Spanish Triumph rider, a dream come true for him and for Triumph. His path took him through Europe first, then to America, although that period was heavily marked by significant injuries. His return to Europe and the decision to embrace the ambitious Triumph project led to history in just two years, three since the British brand’s world debut. Spain returns to glory for the first time since Jorge Prado’s 2018–2019 double, with Prado long since moved to the New Continent, in an era where he’s truly dominating across multiple disciplines!

Guillem Farres seals the deal, the MX2 crown is his

Race 1 saw the fierce Triumph duo take command from the very start, while Sacha Coenen—who appeared the heavy favorite in the early part of the season—also ran into some issues, nearly crashing into the barriers. But he’d been out of the title hunt for a while… As mentioned, the moto win didn’t go to Guillem Farres; that belonged to his teammate Camden McLellan, also part of Triumph’s big celebration. But the Spaniard takes home the big prize: the world title, the dream of every rider who starts competing in any discipline from childhood. A dream achieved through clean riding, consistency, and undeniable speed, along with the talent you always need to reach the top. There couldn’t be a better way to bid farewell to the class before stepping up to MXGP: a multi-year deal with Triumph to tackle the new challenge aboard the TF 450-X has been official for some time.