SBK, what a story: Remy Gardner finishes Race 1 in the points with a broken hand!

It sounds like a story from another era: Remy Gardner raced Superbike Race 1 with a fractured right hand. And he didn’t reach the finish just for the sake of it—he was genuinely quick: twelfth place, just three seconds behind his teammate Stefano Manzi, the 2025 Supersport World Champion. All with the fifth metacarpal in his right hand broken!

The former Moto2 World Champion, in his second season as a factory Yamaha rider with the GRT team, complicated his Cremona weekend by sliding out during Friday’s free practice. Despite arriving at Superpole underprepared, he still produced an excellent result: eleventh fastest, good enough for the fourth row. In the race he gritted his teeth: he got a great start, even running as high as ninth, then understandably faded at the end but still finished comfortably in the points.

The medical verdict: Remy won’t race

On Saturday evening, however, the pain in his hand increased, also due to the considerable effort required by the 23 laps of Race 1. At that point, after further medical checks, the son of Wayne Gardner, the unforgettable 500GP star of the ’90s, was forced to throw in the towel. In today’s races Yamaha GRT will be on track with only Stefano Manzi.

“Unfortunately, skipping FP2 on Friday wasn’t ideal, but overall I think we did a good job,” Remy Gardner commented after Race 1. “In Superpole everyone pushed hard, and the starting position wasn’t bad, even if it wasn’t one of the best: it definitely wasn’t the worst place to start from. Then, in Race 1, I got an excellent start, found myself in a good position, and tried to defend as much as possible to hold my spot. Unfortunately I felt pain, so pushing wasn’t easy. We’ll try again on Sunday.”

Remy Gardner plans to be back on track at the next world round on October 10–11 at Estoril, in Portugal.