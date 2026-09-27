MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK, what a story: Remy Gardner finishes Race 1 in the points with a broken hand!

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Sunday, 27 September 2026 at 09:09
Gardner
Follow us on Google News
It sounds like a story from another era: Remy Gardner raced Superbike Race 1 with a fractured right hand. And he didn’t reach the finish just for the sake of it—he was genuinely quick: twelfth place, just three seconds behind his teammate Stefano Manzi, the 2025 Supersport World Champion. All with the fifth metacarpal in his right hand broken!
The former Moto2 World Champion, in his second season as a factory Yamaha rider with the GRT team, complicated his Cremona weekend by sliding out during Friday’s free practice. Despite arriving at Superpole underprepared, he still produced an excellent result: eleventh fastest, good enough for the fourth row. In the race he gritted his teeth: he got a great start, even running as high as ninth, then understandably faded at the end but still finished comfortably in the points.

The medical verdict: Remy won’t race

On Saturday evening, however, the pain in his hand increased, also due to the considerable effort required by the 23 laps of Race 1. At that point, after further medical checks, the son of Wayne Gardner, the unforgettable 500GP star of the ’90s, was forced to throw in the towel. In today’s races Yamaha GRT will be on track with only Stefano Manzi.
Unfortunately, skipping FP2 on Friday wasn’t ideal, but overall I think we did a good job,” Remy Gardner commented after Race 1. “In Superpole everyone pushed hard, and the starting position wasn’t bad, even if it wasn’t one of the best: it definitely wasn’t the worst place to start from. Then, in Race 1, I got an excellent start, found myself in a good position, and tried to defend as much as possible to hold my spot. Unfortunately I felt pain, so pushing wasn’t easy. We’ll try again on Sunday.”
Remy Gardner plans to be back on track at the next world round on October 10–11 at Estoril, in Portugal.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MotoGP, Superbike and the Suzuka 8 Hours: Somkiat Chantra, one man in three, makes Honda HRC historyMotoGP, Superbike and the Suzuka 8 Hours: Somkiat Chantra, one man in three, makes Honda HRC history
Petrucci doesn't deserve such a bad ending in Superbike: "Sad situation"Petrucci doesn't deserve such a bad ending in Superbike: "Sad situation"
Stories

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Lecuona
Superbike

SBK Cremona: Bulega plays his trump card for the Sprint, but Lecuona is ruthless and delays the celebrations

27 September 2026
Iker Lecuona Superbike Cremona
Superbike

Lecuona chases the perfect weekend, but what a scare at Cremona: "Almost into the wall!

27 September 2026
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike
Superbike

Petrucci doesn't deserve such a bad ending in Superbike: "Sad situation"

27 September 2026

More news

Lecuona

SBK Cremona: Bulega plays his trump card for the Sprint, but Lecuona is ruthless and delays the celebrations

Superbike
Supercross

Jorge Prado, 2026 SMX World Champion: counter-overtake on Deegan seals the title and a $1 million prize

Motocross
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta bids farewell to KTM: "Money? No, I want to beat Marquez"

MotoGP
Iker Lecuona Superbike Cremona

Lecuona chases the perfect weekend, but what a scare at Cremona: "Almost into the wall!

Superbike
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike

Petrucci doesn't deserve such a bad ending in Superbike: "Sad situation"

Superbike

Popular articles

alcoba

Supersport Cremona: Kawasaki flexes its muscles, Jeremy Alcoba shuts the door in Race 1

Road Racing
Lecuona

SBK Cremona: Lecuona wins Race 1, Bulega's celebration is postponed

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Mom Roser and childhood memories: "Alex used to clean Marc's bike"

MotoGP
Somkiat Chantra

MotoGP, Superbike and the Suzuka 8 Hours: Somkiat Chantra, one man in three, makes Honda HRC history

Superbike
KC2A4186_result

Supersport Cremona: Jeremy Alcoba puts Kawasaki back on pole

Road Racing

Loading