Supersport Cremona: Jeremy Alcoba puts Kawasaki back on pole

Jeremy Alcoba (Puccetti Racing) outsmarts the Yamaha R9s and delivers pole position to Kawasaki in the Supersport World Championship at Cremona.

Twenty riders covered by less than 1", five different manufacturers represented in the top 10, and a new name on pole. The Supersport World Championship qualifying at the Cremona Circuit, the third-to-last round of the 2026 season, lived up to expectations, with 40 minutes of action that propelled Jeremy Alcoba and Kawasaki to the top of the timing screens. With a 1'31"259 set at the flag, the Kawasaki WorldSSP Team (Puccetti Racing) rider secured his first-ever pole position in the series, becoming the sixth different pole-sitter in 10 rounds.

JEREMY ALCOBA ON POLE

Competitive in the opening free practice session, Jeremy Alcoba confirmed his strong form in the Tissot Superpole on the San Martino del Lago circuit. The former Grand Prix rider , looking for a seat for next year after not being retained by Puccetti Racing, secured the best lap right at the end, well under the previous lap record with a simply rejuvenated ZX-6R 636. Jeremy Alcoba proves it, and his teammate Dominique Aegerter, twelfth and tentatively on the rebound, reaffirms it.

KAWASAKI BACK ON TOP

For Jeremy Alcoba, this marks a return to pole five years on from his qualifying exploit at the Dutch Grand Prix in the 2021 Moto3 World Championship (with Gresini Racing), putting an end to the pole drought for the Puccetti Racing team and, more broadly, for the Akashi manufacturer. Kawasaki’s reference structure in the Supersport World Championship had not started from the very front since Jerez de la Frontera 2021 with Philipp Oettl (17th in this session with Feel Racing WorldSSP Team Ducati). The Alcoba–Kawasaki pairing will head a Race 1 front row completed by the Yamaha R9s of points leader Albert Arenas (AS BLU CRU Racing Team) and Italy’s own Filippo Farioli (VFT Racing), with future Puccetti Racing rider Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura Ducati) on the second row with the fourth-fastest time.

20 RIDERS IN 1"

In the leading pack there’s also room for Alessandro Zaccone (Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team Ducati), fifth ahead of Can Oncu and revelation Ondrej Vostatek, a splendid seventh with Compos Racing Team’s Triumph Street Triple RS 765. The EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory duo failed to make an impact, with Valentin Debise eighth and Federico Caricasulo only twenty-fourth, slowed in the final stages by a technical issue. Tom Booth-Amos patched things up with ninth after a slow start to the weekend, ahead of Matteo Ferrari. Roberto Garcia was fourteenth, fresh off his Race 2 win at Magny-Cours, on a decidedly unlucky Friday for the GMT94 Yamaha team due to Lucas Mahias’ simultaneous tumble (16th).

SUPERSPORT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026

EICMA Italian Round

Cremona, Tissot Superpole Classification